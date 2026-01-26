Wahlburgers Accelerates National Expansion in 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahlburgers, the iconic burger brand founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will bring its signature menu and heartfelt hospitality to even more guests across the United States in 2026 as the brand accelerates its growth strategy through new high-traffic locations and strategic partnerships.

Wahlburgers Stackhouse Smashburger and Chicken Stackhouse. Photo Credit Bronson Loftin.

"This will be an exciting year of growth for Wahlburgers as we continue to deliver strong year-over-year performance," said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. "From expanding into new markets to diversifying our offerings through new experiences and touchpoints, Wahlburgers is the brand to watch."

Wahlburgers x The Home Depot

As part of its expansion strategy, Wahlburgers launched an innovative off-premise format designed to meet guests where they shop. Debuting in late 2025 through a partnership with Adaptiv Provisions, Wahlburgers trailers are now operating outside select The Home Depot locations.

The first three locations are now open and operating in Rockledge, Stuart, and Vero Beach, Fla. Following the successful launch of these initial units, additional expansion is underway with plans for more locations opening throughout 2026.

Before or after a Home Depot visit, guests can enjoy Wahlburgers' craveable menu featuring burgers made with 100% Certified Angus Beef®, including favorites such as the Our Burger, Smashburger, BBQ Road Burger, and Crispy Chicken Ranch, alongside house-made shakes and breakfast offerings.

Airport Expansion Continues

In February 2026, Wahlburgers will open at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Concourse B, adding to the brand's growing presence in airports. Operated in partnership with SSP America, this marks Wahlburgers' fourth airport location, joining two outposts at Boston Logan International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport. A location at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, operated with Delaware North, is also open, with additional airport growth planned as part of the brand's long-term expansion strategy.

Big Cypress Lodge Takeover

Wahlburgers will add Memphis inside the iconic Big Cypress Lodge to the company-owned portfolio, alongside new concepts including The Lookout at the Pyramid, The Fishbowl, Mississippi Terrace, The Den Bar & Lounge, as well as banquets and in-room dining.

Bass Pro Partnership

Wahlburgers is expanding its footprint through a new partnership with Bass Pro Shops, with locations set to open this year in Irvine, California, and Sayreville, New Jersey. These openings bring the signature Wahlburgers experience to high-traffic, destination-style retail locations, offering guests a convenient and memorable dining experience.

Menu Innovation & R&D Momentum

Alongside its expansion efforts, Wahlburgers continues to evolve its menu and limited-time offerings with smash-forward innovation and strong value propositions. The brand's flavor-forward lineup reflects a deep commitment to burger creativity and guest feedback, featuring bold smash-style builds, stacked sandwiches, and craveable shareable starters designed to deliver big flavor, variety, and repeat visits.

"At Wahlburgers, we're always pushing flavor forward while staying rooted in what our guests crave," said Sharpe. "By popular demand, we're adding successful promotional items to the core menu and leveling up the lineup with even more crave-worthy additions. With indulgent desserts, shareable starters, stacked sandwiches, and bold smash-style builds, the new menu hits on all fronts."

"We're excited about the momentum we're building nationwide and are committed to growing Wahlburgers in a thoughtful, strategic way," Sharpe added. "Whether we're entering new markets, expanding our airport presence, or exploring innovative formats with trusted partners, our goal is to meet guests wherever they are while staying true to what Wahlburgers stands for: great food, great service, and great value."

