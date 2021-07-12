Wai Lana's "She Speaks Sign Language" Music Video Reaches 1 Million Views Within a Week of Its Yoga Day Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wai Lana's new She Speaks Sign Language music video instantly transports us to all four corners of the earth. Likewise, its universal message promoting environmental stewardship is also quickly traversing the globe. Within a week of releasing She Speaks Sign Language in celebration of the annual International Day of Yoga on June 21, it has already reached over one million online views. And with such a timely and relevant message, there's no limit to how far and wide the impact of this dynamic new song will travel.

She Speaks Sign Language Cover Wai Lana

She Speaks Sign Language is a dramatic music video that simultaneously fosters an appreciation of our dependence on Mother Earth and provides a glimpse of the dire consequences of not living in harmony with nature. In Wai Lana's words, the message of the song is, "Whether in the city, wilderness, or on the seas, we can all choose to live harmoniously with Mother Earth."

Watching Wai Lana's video, one can't help but remember the Native American proverb, "We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." Everything about this song and video implores us to recognize that our choices can and do make a difference, and that it's up to us to decide what kind of difference we personally want to make.

In a world where we can often feel powerless to have any real impact, Wai Lana gives us an opportunity to promote real change, and humbly asks that we watch, listen to, and share She Speaks Sign Language. The video is available at wailana.com/sssl and on all of Wai Lana's social media channels.

About Wai Lana

While best known as the host of her internationally acclaimed Wai Lana Yoga television series, which has aired in the U.S. and internationally for over three decades, Wai Lana's music videos have also captured a rapidly expanding audience. Fusing lyrics rich with spiritual depth, inspiration, and wisdom with captivating music and stunning cinematography, Wai Lana's unique style belongs to a genre all its own—which can be described as "music of the heart". Other endeavors by Wai Lana include her new Wai Lana Insights series, Easy Meditation app, and release of her Songs for the Soul album. Songs for the Soul includes Wai Lana's six previous Yoga Day releases, Namaste, Alive Forever, Oh My Sweet Lord, Colors, Beyond Time & Space, and Lay Me Down and is available on most popular music streaming services.

