Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for Second Consecutive Year

VENICE, Calif. and HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Waiakea is proud to announce its recognition in the Inc. 5000's list of the fastest-growing companies in America for the second year in a row. Ranked 774, Waiakea is amongst some of the most innovative companies in the world including THINX, GrubHub, Peloton, PopSockets, and Patagonia.

Celebrating a 649% growth between 2016-2017, Waiakea will be honored at this year's Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in October in San Antonio, Texas.

"My team and I are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Ryan Emmons, founder of Waiakea. "It is a true honor to be in such good company with other industry leading organizations. Our greater vision for Waiakea is only reaffirmed by this important milestone and we look forward to what lies ahead."

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water introduces a progressive triple bottom line business model built on a variety of healthy, eco-friendly, and ethical initiatives. Waiakea is the first major premium bottled water and beverage in the country to use innovative 100% RPET bottles and be certified Carbon Neutral for its many environmental projects. In addition to an award-winning taste and alkaline mineral profile, Waiakea donates a week's supply of clean water to those in need, while also contributing heavily to local non-profits in Hawaii.

"We could not have done it without the dedication and hard work of our team," said Emmons. "We are so proud of our ohana and our constant hard work and innovation. This is for you guys!"

Waiākea® was founded in Hawai'i in 2012 as the first Hawaiian volcanic water and triple bottom line premium water of its kind, adapting an unparalleled platform of healthy, sustainable, and ethical attributes and initiatives. Waiakea's mission is to sustainably provide naturally healthy Hawaiian volcanic water with the blessing of indigenous Kapuna and Konohiki, while contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai'i and throughout the world. Almost three percent of Waiakea's revenue goes toward local community programs and non-profits. Additionally, for every liter bought, Waiakea donates a one-week supply of clean water to people in need in Malawi through its clean water projects in partnership with Pump Aid, which has already positively transformed the lives of thousands since 2012.

