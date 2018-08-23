Waiakea Water Announces Giveaway Trip to Oahu, Hawaii

VENICE, Calif. and HILO, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waiakea Water is giving one lucky contestant the chance of a lifetime to win a trip for two to Oahu, Hawaii. The giveaway prize bundle a 3-night stay at the Laylow Waikiki Resort, a private helicopter tour of the island, and $2,000 in additional travel swag, not to mention a year subscription of Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water .

"We are very excited to be collaborating with such an awesome group of local Hawaiian brands such as The Laylow Waikiki, Mauna Loa Helicopter Tours, Sunrise Shack, and Pow!Wow! among others," said Waiakea CEO Ryan Emmons . "We've seen a great response from our community and I think everyone is stoked about the opportunity to win a trip to Oahu!"

In accordance with the Hawaiian practice and notion of "malama i ka 'a¯ina" (to protect and care for the land), Waiakea is proud to share awareness of the variety of sustainability initiatives, which include using one of the most sustainable freshwater resources in the world. This giveaway is a way to celebrate Waiakea Water's efforts to use only 100% RPET bottles with a 90% smaller CO2 footprint than competitors, utilizing low emission shipping, and actively participating in regional reforestation.

The giveaway will run for 6 weeks, ending on Wednesday, November 7th at midnight.

To enter the giveaway, visit aloha.waiakeasprings.com/giveaway or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on future giveaways and contests.





