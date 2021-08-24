Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa Debuts Property-Wide Multi-Million Dollar Reimagination

"We are excited to welcome guests and locals to our reimagined resort and extend our genuine Hawaiian hospitality to travelers seeking an authentic island experience in Waikiki, only steps away from the beach and ocean," said Thomas Foti, General Manager of Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. "With our new one-acre open-air Queensbreak pool and amenity deck, as well as shopping, dining, live music and entertainment, and activities, there are so many ways for guests to dine and play without ever having to leave the resort."

Queensbreak

The centerpiece of the resort-wide renovation is the resort's new Queensbreak pool and amenity deck – a luxurious oasis floating among the palm trees and overlooking the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The open-air pool deck offers two luxurious pools, kids play area with water features, entertainment areas, poolside bar and a new outdoor restaurant concept. Expansive accommodations, from sun-drenched lounge chairs to cafe-style tables rimmed by greenery, along with over 30 cabanas, provide diverse options to fit any mood. The new restaurant boasts expansive views of Waikiki Beach and breathtaking sunsets, offering fresh, locally-inspired flavors and cocktails in a lively, energetic setting. At Queensbreak, guests will enjoy fun and engaging programming for the whole family, emphasizing a connection with the local culture and community, from yoga on the deck with a local instructor to nightly happy hours with cocktails and bites, featuring locally-sourced ingredients and live music by local artists.

Oceanfront Guestrooms & Suites

Set in two magnificent towers, each of the 1,310 refreshed guest rooms – including 135 suites – boasts a new refreshed, inviting look conceived by interior design firm CRA Architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private open-air balcony (lanai) that showcases the island's natural beauty with views of the turquoise Pacific Ocean, majestic mountains or Diamond Head. Interior designer, Bianca Yih, was inspired by the world-famous white sands, bohemian lifestyle and surf culture of the legendary Waikiki Beach Boys, who welcome guests to Oahu with a spirit of hospitality and aloha. Ship lap-painted wood panels and warm ceruse wood stains throughout the guestroom's millwork and furniture bring a casual feel of a welcoming Hawaiian home with dimensional sea-inspired art pieces located above the bed that pay homage to Waikiki's reef. Other subtle nods to Beach Boy lifestyle include coral colored accent pillows and rope-woven details, which help create a unique sense of place and time. The newly redesigned guest rooms are up to 489 square feet, some of the largest in Waikiki, and feature refreshed outdoor balconies overlooking the Pacific Ocean, providing the ultimate backdrop for rest and relaxation.

Public Spaces and New Arrival Experience

Hawaiian artifacts and artwork on display throughout the property pay homage to local Hawaiian culture and the property's location – land that was once the summer home of Hawaii's last reigning monarch, Queen Liliuokalani. Guests can enjoy the open spaces and modern seating of the refreshed Nanea Lobby, and admire the crowning touch – a dramatic 60-foot by 20-foot carved wooden artwork, Ka Maka Hinu (The Bright Face), by local artist Kaiwi Nui Yoon. The artwork is intended to reflect the love of Queen Liliuokalani for the people of her kingdom.

Diverse Dining

In addition to the new Queensbreak open-air restaurant, guests can enjoy five other diverse food and beverage concepts throughout the property, including Kuhio Beach Grill, Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar, d.k. Steak House, Arancino di Mare and two on-site Starbucks.

Royal Kaila Spa

The refreshed resort also features the full-service Royal Kaila Spa. Based on traditional Hawaiian methods of healing and beautifying, combined with AVEDA's concepts, the spa provides relaxing and replenishing treatments using pure flower and plant essences, in a luxurious, relaxing environment.

Meetings & Events

With more than 30,000 square feet of reimagined indoor/outdoor function space, the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa has plenty of customizable space, including 19 event rooms, 16 breakout rooms, additional event spaces and outdoor event space. The Kona Moku Ballroom features a stunning blown glass chandelier that defines the sophisticated space with a kaleidoscope of color. Custom lighting, new technology and a lanai overlooking the lobby's water feature make it an ideal location for meetings and events.

Guest Programming

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa offers amenities included in every guest's stay to get a taste of the local culture as well as explore the tropical playground surrounding the resort such as hula, fresh flower lei making, Lauhala weaving and ribbon lei making; daily fitness, yoga and pilates classes; and beach chairs available at the Bell Desk.

Centrally located near an array of attractions including Diamond Head Crater, Honolulu Zoo, International Marketplace and Kapiolani Park, Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa offers unrivaled service in a landmark setting. Guestrooms start at $415/night and suites start at $700/night. In celebration of the resort's reimagination, the property is offering a special "Explore Waikiki" promotion that includes accommodations in a redesigned oceanfront guestroom, rental car and valet parking.

