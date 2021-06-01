HONOLULU, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management (TIM) and the Shidler College of Business hosted the 19th Annual "Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism" event held on April 29th where TIM alumnus and Waikiki Resort Hotel's own Glenn Vergara, its Vice President and General Manager, was honored as this year's newest inductee to the TIM Alumni HALL OF HONOR. Also recognized at this virtual ceremony was Paul Kosasa, President & CEO of ABC Stores, who received the esteemed 2021 LEGACY IN TOURISM AWARD.

Waikiki Resort Hotel’s Glenn Vergara Named Recipient of the 2021 Tim Alumni Hall of Honor Award Waikiki Resort Hotel

"Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism" recognizes alumni and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to tourism in Hawai'i and worldwide, and have made significant contributions to the TIM School of the University of Hawaii Shidler School of Business. This prestigious gala has attracted more than 700 guests annually to honor award recipients. Glenn joins a distinguished list of pioneers and leaders in the tourism industry who have been recognized by the TIM school since 1998.

"I am extremely humbled," Vergara said. "When you come from a small town on Molokai and you come to the big city, you never dream of getting an award from the school for what you do professionally."

Glenn has held key leadership posts over the past three decades with major branded properties throughout the state. Glenn sits on several boards and is past chairman of the 700-member Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association. In chairing the Visitor Industry Charity Walk for two years (2018, 2019), more monies were raised statewide than any other time in its 42 year history. Glenn's commitment to helping our future generation of leaders through the TIM School's internship, scholarship, and mentorship programs are also notable.

"Glenn is committed to helping develop the next generation of leaders," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi who presented Glenn with a proclamation letter at this event, "I've become more acutely aware everyday of our responsibility (in senior leadership) to develop people to lead, and I appreciate the fact that he has committed himself to do that."

"He is everything a leader should be," said Mufi Hannemann, HLTA President & CEO, "he's the kind of person that really makes organizations successful…this is his passion, this is what he wants to do, and he's very good at it. That's Glenn Vergara."

About Waikiki Resort Hotel

Waikiki Resort Hotel (https://waikikiresort.com) which employs 125 associates is an independently managed 275 room, full-service property located in the heart of Waikiki that operates two restaurants, banquet facilities. Waikiki Resort Hotel is recognized as an avid supporter of the TIM School's internship program and actively supports the local community through volunteer and philanthropic activities.

Contact: Eun Joo Oh, Sales Director

2460 Koa Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

Phone: (808) 921-8623

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://waikikiresort.com

SOURCE Waikiki Resort Hotel

Related Links

http://waikikiresort.com

