Waikiki Tea Announces Official Opening in Honolulu, Hawaii

HONOLULU, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's much-anticipated boutique tea and cake café has arrived! Waikiki Tea officially opened doors in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 28, 2019.

Conveniently located in Waikiki at 234 Beach Walk, Waikiki Tea is the perfect café and shopping stop for tea, cakes, and omiyage.

Waikiki Tea is the first and only location to offer a variety of Lady M New York cakes. Lady M cakes are offered by the slice or whole 6-inch or 9-inch cakes (pre-orders recommended for whole cakes). Available Lady M cake flavors include Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes, Passion Fruit Mille Crêpes, Gateau Fromage and Chocolate Arc-en-Ciel.

In addition to cakes, Waikiki Tea offers a specialized tea and coffee menu showcasing local Hawaii flavors (such as Mamaki) and Kona coffee from the Big Island of Hawaii. Specialty house-made drinks include Waikiki Tea's popular Plantation Iced Tea, Pink Lemonade, and sparkling Mint Lime Soda. All cakes and drinks are available for dine-in (with table-side service) or to-go orders.

Waikiki Tea is the ideal spot to purchase omiyage (satisfying the Hawaii-Japanese tradition of bringing home small gifts for family and friends). The current omiyage collection includes a trio of loose leaf teas (Jasmine Mamaki, Maui Earl Grey, and Lemon Rooibos), Kona Coffee, and a wide assortment of tropical butters (guava, mango, lilikoi-honey, haupia), chocolate-orange sauce, jams (papaya-vanilla and white pineapple-ginger), and marmalades (banana foster and cara cara orange-ginger).

