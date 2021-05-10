Waikiki's White Sands Hotel Completes Property-Wide Reimagination With Debut Of Hey Day, A Poolside Restaurant And Bamboo Bar Concept

From the moment guests enter through its bamboo lined entry, White Sands Hotel feels like stepping back in time to an era of playful hospitality, when Hawaii's Polynesian culture influences were felt around the world. The hotel's 94 guestrooms and suites, starting at $179/night, are centered around a courtyard pool with a cascading waterfall, grotto-style hot tub and lush greenery. The reimagination embodies vintage Hawaii vibes and offers guests an irreverent take on what it was like to work and play in Hawaii in during the Jet Age. Designed for today's thoroughly modern traveler, White Sands Hotel is now the most energy efficient hotel in Waikiki, generating almost all its energy from solar power.

"With a come as you are mentality and a design that doesn't take itself too seriously, White Sands Hotel is ready to welcome back dreamers looking for an escape from their everyday routine," said Ben Rafter, Chief Executive Officer, Springboard Hospitality. "We are thrilled to unveil Hey Day, which is sure to quickly become a favorite amongst guests and locals alike in our little corner of paradise."

From the team behind the beloved Chinatown hotspot, Fête, the heart of the hotel is Hey Day, an open-air restaurant and bar led by Chef Robynne Maii that will serve farm-to-table, new continental cuisine with a Hawaiian twist, an homage to Maii's local heritage. The restaurant will work with farmers and purveyors in Oahu to serve authentically local cuisine. The centerpiece of Hey Day is a large, circular poolside bar with hanging chairs, that welcomes guests to swing, sip and swap stories as they enjoy stiff drinks crafted by several of Waikiki's most popular mixologists.

The new look for White Sands Hotel is anchored in midcentury modern design with a distinctive island flair that embodies the eclectic, inspiring spirit of Waikiki. A palette of butterscotch yellow, olive green and cyan blue punctuate the vibrant fabrics used throughout rooms, complementing the distinctive bright orange and white umbrellas that ring the pool. Guestrooms include a private lanai and a wet bar, perfect for mixing Mai Tai's on hazy afternoons. Throwback touches are found throughout the hotel: whether the bright blue, curly cord landline telephones, or the vintage cigarette machines that now dispense locally made artwork, White Sands Hotel invites guests not to take life too seriously and embrace a slower pace.

