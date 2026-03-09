ELEVATING THE HEARTBEAT OF THE KOHALA COAST

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa proudly announces the completion of its full guestroom renovation, redefining the resort as the vibrant heartbeat of the Kohala Coast. With 297 newly reimagined rooms, guests can now immerse themselves in an elevated Hawaii Island experience where authentic Hawaiian hospitality meets modern island energy.

WAIKOLOA BEACH MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA UNVEILS A STRIKING GUESTROOM RENOVATION Post this Waikoloa Beach Resort Newly Renovated Rooms Waikoloa Beach Marriott on the Kohala Coast

A Destination Like No Other

Set along the sun-drenched shores of Anaehoʻomalu Bay, Waikoloa Beach Marriott has long been a gateway to the best of Hawaiʻi. Whether your ideal escape includes lounging by three sparkling pools, teeing off at world-class golf courses, savoring locally inspired cuisine by Executive Chef Jayson Kanekoa, or exploring historic fishponds along scenic walking trails, adventure and relaxation await. From snorkeling and paddleboarding to kite surfing in crystal-clear waters, every moment here is designed to connect you with the island's spirit.

Design Inspired by Hawaiʻi's Soul

Completed in December 2025, the renovation celebrates Hawaii Island's raw beauty. Coastal hues and island-inspired artistry echo the rhythm of the ocean and the natural terrain. Custom-crafted shoji screens pay homage to Pili grass found along Hawai'i's landscape. Guestrooms transition seamlessly from water-and-sand-inspired corridors into tranquil sanctuaries layered with organic textures, warm wood tones, and floral patterns representing native blossoms, evoking the island's diverse ecosystems and its famed colored-sand beaches. The result is an oasis where nature and island energy converge, inviting guests to pause, renew, and connect with the spirit of Hawaiʻi.

"Our design approach is guided by a deep respect for Hawaii's history to create a guest experience that seamlessly fuses Hawaii's rich cultural heritage with refined contemporary design delivering an authentic sense of place while meeting the expectations of the modern traveler," said Fatima Silva, Design Principal for FDG DESIGN GROUP.

The Heartbeat of the Kohala Coast

Already celebrated for its prime location adjacent to Kings' Shops and Anaehoʻomalu Bay, Waikoloa Beach Marriott now pairs its unmatched setting with a refreshed guestroom experience. "This transformation reinforces the resort's identity as a destination where Hawaiian hospitality meets vibrant island energy," says Mark Goldrup, General Manager.

About Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Nestled along the sunny Kohala Coast of Hawaiʻi Island, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa blends tropical elegance with authentic Hawaiian heritage. Overlooking the tranquil waters of Anaehoʻomalu Bay, this oceanfront sanctuary offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. With 297 stylish guestrooms and suites, a pristine white sand beach, three pools, and historic fishponds, the resort invites guests to indulge in world-class amenities, award-winning dining by Executive Chef Jayson Kanekoa, and immersive cultural experiences that celebrate the spirit of aloha. Every stay is a step deeper into island paradise.

For reservations or more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/koamc

