Wailuku Federal Credit Union Offers CURevl's New College Planning Resource to Members

GALVESTON, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CU REVL LLC ( CURevl ), a credit union service organization focused on education finance, announces Wailuku Federal Credit Union is the latest credit union to offer its college planning resource, Colleging, to its members.

"Every so often we get questions from our members about paying for college. Prior to working with CURevl, we were uncertain where to direct our members. Since we are now working with CURevl, we are happy that they created Colleging to fulfill the need. CURevl has done a fantastic job with Colleging and we feel confident recommending the site to our members," said Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union.

Whether you have been saving for years or are just trying to figure out how to pay for college, Colleging can help. Our simplified approach to college planning lets you jump right to the stage you are in and quickly find the resources you need.

"CURevl is honored to be chosen by Wailuku FCU to offer their members a comprehensive college planning and paying tool," said Tim Kulesha, COO of CURevl. "It is our sincere hope it alleviates some of the pressure on both parents and students during, what in many cases, is the first major financial decision that families embark on together."

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.

About CU Revl LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members.

About Wailuku Credit Union

Wailuku Federal Credit Union current asset size is $80 million with 5,000 members and serves the community of Central Maui, Hawaii. For information on membership, please visit www.wailukufcu.com.

