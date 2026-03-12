Waimea Dental Studio Announces Opening of New Dental Practice in Waimea, HI

WAIMEA, Hawaii, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waimea Dental Studio is proud to announce the opening of its new dental practice at the Carter Professional Center in Waimea, HI. Led by Dr. Justin Chan, the practice is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered dentistry for families throughout Waimea and the surrounding Big Island communities.

"We're honored to open our doors in Waimea and welcome patients into a modern, compassionate practice environment," said Dr. Justin Chan. "Our goal is to combine advanced dental technology with a gentle, judgment-free approach that helps every patient feel comfortable, confident, and cared for."

Waimea Dental Studio was established in 2025 to continue the tradition of dental care previously provided by Dr. Brian Kubo, who has served the community for more than three decades. Building on this foundation, Dr. Chan brings a strong commitment to innovation, offering digital dentistry, guided implant surgery, same-day crowns, and 3D impressions to create a seamless and precise patient experience.

The new practice is designed to be both welcoming and technologically advanced, reflecting Dr. Chan's vision of dentistry as a balance of compassion, comfort, and clinical excellence. The launch of a new website, https://www.waimeadentalstudio.com, makes it easy for patients to learn more about services, request appointments, and stay connected with the practice.

By combining modern technology with a focus on personalized care, Waimea Dental Studio aims to be a trusted dental home for patients across Waimea, Waikoloa, Kohala, Honoka'a, and beyond.

Waimea Dental Studio provides a wide range of dental services and procedures, including:

Preventive dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants

Sedation dentistry

Emergency dental care

Digital dentistry and same-day restorations

About Waimea Dental Studio

Waimea Dental Studio is a family-focused dental practice located in Waimea, HI. Founded by Dr. Justin Chan in 2025, the practice combines advanced technology with a compassionate, patient-centered philosophy. The office is located at 65-1230 Mamalahoa Hwy, Suite A21, Waimea, HI 96743. For details about services and office information, visit https://www.waimeadentalstudio.com or call 808-885-8465.

SOURCE Waimea Dental Studio