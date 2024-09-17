Waimea Plantation Cottages on Kauai Announces the 2025 Aloha Kai Special

Special Offer for Stays January 8 to December 18, 2025

KAUAI, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waimea Plantation Cottages, beautifully positioned along the ocean's shore on West Kauai, welcomes guests to celebrate their love of the sea with its 2025 Aloha Kai Special featuring up to 25% off Best Available Rates. Bookings can be made beginning September 10, 2024, for stays from January 8 through December 18, 2025, with a 3-night minimum stay.

Overhead view of Waimea Plantation Cottages. Photo credit: Waimea Plantation Cottages.

In addition to the 25% off Best Available Rates, guests booking the "2025 Aloha Kai Special" will also enjoy a $25 gift certificate to use at the lobby gift shop along with the resort's standard complimentary amenities:

Free parking

Use of the complimentary guest laundry facility

Free recent-release DVD rentals for in-cottage viewing

No check-out cleaning fees

"Aloha Kai means 'love for the sea" in Hawaiian and in celebration of an auspicious New Year, we are pleased to offer our '2025 Aloha Kai Special' for travelers beckoned by the ocean and eager to experience the beauty of Kauai," said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. "On June 8, 2025, people around the globe will celebrate 'United Nations World Oceans Day" to remind people of the importance of protecting our oceans and marine life, as we do each day at Waimea Plantation Cottages."

Each year on June 8, the United Nations marks World Oceans Day, an annual event coordinated by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (Office of Legal Affairs). Many countries have celebrated this special day since 1992. The inclusive event provides an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the ocean and to better understand how to interact with it in a sustainable manner.

Waimea Plantation Cottages, with roots dating back to 1884, has continuously welcomed guests with the charm of authentic Hawaii plantation homes since 1984. The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s, across 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. Lovingly refreshed to harmonize contemporary comfort with the simplicity of the plantation era, each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

Guests of the resort can enjoy the oceanfront pool, the 2-mile-long black sand walking beach, and an on-property restaurant serving American and BBQ fare. Beachside hammocks, outdoor grilling stations, a sand volleyball court, and a shuffleboard court round out the experience.

Nearby are some of Kauai's most beloved attractions: the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," Koke'e State Park, the breathtaking Napali coastline, and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white-sand beaches. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer fun boutiques, art galleries, and eclectic eateries.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of calm serenity. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

SOURCE Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort