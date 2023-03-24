Waismann Method Calls for Urgent Action Against Deadly Fentanyl and Xylazine Mixture

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waismann Method®, a reputable addiction treatment center, is calling for urgent nationwide action to address the growing threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has found xylazine, a powerful sedative used in veterinary medicine, mixed with fentanyl in 48 out of 50 states, posing a significant public health risk. Waismann Method urges individuals and communities to stay informed about the dangers of these illicit drugs, seek professional help for addiction, and support policies and initiatives to combat their spread.

"As a healthcare professional and addiction specialist, it's heartbreaking to see the devastating impact that the influx of fentanyl and now xylazine is having on our communities," says Clare Waismann, Register Addiction Specialist and the Waismann Method founder. "We can no longer sit back and watch hundreds of people dying every day from poisoning and overdose. We have the means and resources to create a nationwide awareness program that continuously and strongly warns people about the fatal dangers of these illicit drugs. With advanced technologies at our disposal, we can reach most people and use this power to save lives. Let's take action and do everything we can to prevent more unnecessary deaths."

Fentanyl is being added to other drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, often without users' knowledge, increasing the potency and unpredictability of the drug. Xylazine can also cause respiratory depression when taken in high doses, leading to serious health risks or death for those who use it unknowingly. Xylazine is not an opioid, and naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids, does not work against its effects. The mixture of fentanyl and xylazine increases the risk of fatal drug poisoning, and users may develop severe wounds, including necrosis, leading to amputation.

Waismann Method is a renowned addiction treatment center, exclusively located in Southern California, with a focus on the latest medical and scientific discoveries to provide a range of treatment options for opioid use disorder. Led by Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D., the center's medical director and a quadruple board-certified expert in addiction medicine, pain management, and anesthesia, the team at Waismann Method is committed to delivering unparalleled results for their patients since 1998.

Founder and namesake addiction specialist, Clare Waismann, has devoted her life's work to helping patients overcome their struggles with opioid addiction and mental health. She has been recognized by national and international media. Clare is a regular contributor to several healthcare websites and is also a prominent co-host of a widely popular podcast regarding addiction and mental health struggles, with thousands of listeners.

At Waismann Method, patients receive the highest quality of care and personalized attention from a team of healthcare professionals who are dedicated to helping them on their path to recovery.

