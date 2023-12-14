Waismann Method Celebrates 25 Years of Revolutionizing Opioid Detox Treatment

News provided by

Waismann Method

14 Dec, 2023, 08:36 ET

LOS ANGLES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 25th year as an unparalleled leader in opioid detoxification, the Waismann Method proudly upholds its legacy of innovation and excellence in treating opioid dependence. This landmark anniversary not only highlights a quarter-century of medical advancements but also underscores the Waismann Method's commitment to humane, effective, and personalized treatment.

Continue Reading
WAISMANN METHOD® Opioid Treatment Specialists & Rapid Detox Center
WAISMANN METHOD® Opioid Treatment Specialists & Rapid Detox Center

Founders Clare Waismann and Michael H. Lowenstein M.D., reflect on the center's pioneering journey: "Our vision was to create a dignified, effective approach to opioid dependence. Today, we honor the transformative impact we've had on thousands of lives, affirming our position as industry leaders."

Renowned for its groundbreaking rapid detox treatment, the Waismann Method has continuously evolved, keeping pace with the complexities of opioid dependency. Known for its exemplary success rates and tailored patient care, the center stands as a beacon of medical and scientific integrity.

In addition to clinical excellence, the Waismann Method is dedicated to educating the community. Through blogs, podcasts, and a robust social media presence, the center tirelessly works to enlighten the public about opioid use disorder as a treatable medical condition. This ongoing effort helps foster hope and healing, changing perceptions and empowering those affected.

As we celebrate this 25th anniversary, it's not just a milestone, but a reaffirmation of the Waismann Method's commitment to challenging outdated and prejudiced views of addiction treatment. With a future-oriented approach, the center continues to offer compassionate, innovative, and effective solutions for recovery.

About Waismann Method

Established in 1998 and named for renowned addiction specialist Clare Waismann, with medical direction by Michael H. Lowenstein M.D., the Waismann Method is globally recognized for its opioid detoxification program. As pioneers in sedated detoxification techniques, the center has not only aided thousands in their recovery journey but has also led the way in reshaping addiction treatment worldwide.

Contact:
Name: Clare Waismann M-RAS/ SUDCC II
Phone: (310) 205-0808
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.opiates.com

SOURCE Waismann Method

Also from this source

Waismann Method Shines a Light on the Unseen this International Overdose Awareness Day 2023

Waismann Method Shines a Light on the Unseen this International Overdose Awareness Day 2023

Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center, established by respected addiction expert Clare Waismann M-RAS/ SUDCC II and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.