Waismann Method Shines a Light on the Unseen this International Overdose Awareness Day 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center, established by respected addiction expert Clare Waismann M-RAS/ SUDCC II and directed by Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, a leading authority on Opioid Use Disorder in the United States, strongly supports International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

WAISMANN METHOD® Opioid Treatment Specialists & Rapid Detox Center

Recognized internationally, IOAD fervently works to reduce overdose deaths, honor the lives lost without bias, and provide solace to the mourning relatives and friends. This year's pivotal theme, "Recognizing those people who go unseen," underscores the countless unnoticed victims of the opioid epidemic.

"In the face of the overwhelming overdose crisis, our daily endeavor at Waismann Method is rooted in providing advanced, medically proven solutions," articulated Clare Waismann. "The IOAD 2023 theme is a poignant reminder of our core mission — to amplify the voices of the overlooked and provide them the treatment options they so rightfully deserve."

Renowned for its trailblazing Rapid Detox procedure, the Waismann Method, with its legacy of almost 30 years, remains a leading force in patient-centric opioid detoxification treatments. Through IOAD endorsement, the center seeks to escalate the global conversation surrounding overdose prevention, all while working towards dismantling existing stigmas associated with opioid addiction and mental health.

Waismann Method's IOAD 2023 Initiatives:

Educational Podcasts: Hosting educational podcasts elucidating overdose prevention, the nuances of opioid dependence, and advanced medical-based treatment modalities. Community Engagement: Forming alliances with local organizations for outreach, focusing on education for individuals impacted by addiction and mental health challenges. Advocacy: Diligent efforts to combat stigma and enhance understanding of treatable medical conditions linked to addiction.

Clare Waismann profoundly stated, "Together, drawing upon the profound values of IOAD, our efforts can sow seeds of lasting transformation. Our commitment is unwavering—to envision a world that truly understands and actively mitigates the deep scars of overdose. In this world, every soul receives not only the medical care but the compassionate understanding they are inherently worthy of."

About Waismann Method

Located in the heart of Southern California, the Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center stands as a global pinnacle of innovation and excellence in opioid treatment. Boasting a rich legacy of nearly three decades, Waismann Method isn't just a treatment center — it's an institution recognized worldwide for its unparalleled commitment to integrating the most recent and impactful medical and scientific advancements in the fight against addiction. With a steadfast dedication, we continue to set global benchmarks, embodying the gold standard in opioid care.

