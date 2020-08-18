WAITING FOR LIBERTY podcast dissects the women's suffrage movement with today's prominent scholars.

As Dr. Martha S. Jones says, "The vote is not and never is the whole story."

In a podcast that is so much more than chronological accounts, Waiting For Liberty invites listeners to grapple with our modern reflections of history. Host Maggie Hart asks tough questions about women in America, effective activism, and how we celebrate the centennial given the racism and other problematic elements of the movement.

Our scholars give poignant commentary on how the suffrage movement still affects us today - especially in a year that gave us a global pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, and Kamala Harris' historic VP nomination. It's the perfect time to reflect on women's political history in the United States, marking modern victories while also recognizing that many women and people of color are still "waiting for liberty" when it comes to voting and representation.

