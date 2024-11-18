Waitlisted for Enrollment: Gen Z Is Eager to Take Up the Call to the Skilled Trades, but Faces Barriers, According to Newly Released Survey from DEWALT®

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week taking place this week, DEWALT surveyed pre-apprentices across the U.S. to better understand which obstacles might stand in the way of establishing a lifelong career in the field

Access to training is a barrier for those surveyed, with more than half of respondents reporting being waitlisted for technical or vocational program enrollment

DEWALT will host 150 high school students enrolled in trades training programs to its headquarters in Towson , Md. to inspire and educate pre-apprentices about career opportunities in the trades

As part of its Grow The Trades initiative, a $30 million commitment to empower tradespeople, DEWALT recently opened applications for its 2025 DEWALT Trades Scholarship and is investing in the expansion of technical education programs

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today from DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, found that high schoolers enrolled in skilled trades programs are fully committed to their future career (68%), but faced challenges accessing critical training with 52% of students reporting they were placed on a waitlist. Once enrolled, 55% participated in internships, 47% in mentorship opportunities, and 46% have had real work experience highlighting the value of technical training programs in fostering skilled career development.

Gen Z is facing barriers in their pursuit of careers in the skilled trades

DEWALT commissioned the study, Gen Z in the Skilled Trades, ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (November 17-23, 2024). The survey explored Gen Z's (those born 1997-2012) commitment to skilled trades and identified which obstacles might stand in the way of establishing a lifelong career in the field. Participants, all pre-apprentices in the U.S., were students ages 14-18 enrolled in either a trade or vocational school, or a skilled trades training program at their local high school.

"Annual hiring in the U.S. for critical skilled trades roles could be more than 20 times the projected annual increase in net new jobs from 2022-2032*, as Gen Z enters the workforce," said Maria Ford, President, Commercial & Industrial, DEWALT. "Skilled trades jobs play an essential role in our country's infrastructure and economy, and through our Grow The Trades initiative, DEWALT is committed to meeting the demand Gen Z is driving for training and educational funding. This is a call to the industry to embrace this generation's passion and their needs to remain lifelong tradespeople."

Gen Z Is Gaining Early Exposure and is Optimistic

The survey found that 80% of students were first introduced to a career in the trades by the time they were 15 years old, with more than a quarter being exposed at age 13 or younger.

The majority of students who took the next step and enrolled in skilled trades education feel optimistic about their career choice with 77% somewhat to extremely optimistic. Those around them, particularly their parents as well as their friends, are also positive about careers in the trades. In fact, 80% of respondents say their parents view careers in the trades somewhat to extremely positively, and 71% say the same of their friends.

Gen Z's Optimism is Validated by Employment Prospects

In addition to feeling optimistic about their career choice, students are also confident about future job opportunities. The majority of respondents (84%) believe they will be hired immediately following graduation and more than two-thirds (67%) have already had conversations with potential employers who expressed an interest in hiring them.

Key Barriers: Access to Training and Workplaces That Align with Generational Values

Beyond access to training, key concerns include the cost of trade school (43%), availability of networking opportunities (39%), finding time for class and related class work (35%), and access to equipment and tools for successful training (33%).

Survey results also show another set of barriers awaiting the Gen Z cohort once they are in full-time positions. Gen Z's value system differs from that of Boomers and Gen X, the generations they'll encounter in many management positions. The majority of respondents, for example, rated work-life balance (85%) and a caring boss (79%) as somewhat or extremely important expectations of a future job, a likely departure from previous generations' expectations.

Meeting Gen Z's Expectations is Critical for Retention

While this generation is committed, one in three students say they will leave the skilled trades entirely if the industry does not meet their expectations. Among Gen Z's most critical needs to stay in the field are a positive work-life balance (37%) and a clear path to advancement (35%).

View more survey findings here bit.ly/dewaltgenz.

National Apprenticeship Week Activities

As part of its National Apprenticeship Week celebration, DEWALT is hosting an event on November 20 and 21 at DEWALT's headquarters in Towson, Md. to inspire and educate pre-apprentices about career opportunities in the trades. Attending are 150+ pre-apprentices from technical schools in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The students will interact with DEWALT and industry leaders through an expert panel of tradespeople and representatives from trades education-focused non-profits, a tour of DEWALT's research and development labs with engineers building cutting edge tools and technology, and demonstrations of the latest innovation at DEWALT's national training hub, Stanley Black & Decker University. All activities aim to help young attendees learn more about career paths in the trades and the resources available to support them.

In addition, as part of its $30 million Grow The Trades initiative, DEWALT is awarding trade scholarships to pre-apprentices and those pursuing trades education. Applications are now open here: DEWALT Trades Scholarship. Through its annual Grow The Trades Grants, DEWALT is also investing in organizations that are expanding their technical education programs to help meet the demand for trades training.

To learn more about DEWALT's Grow The Trades initiative, 100th Anniversary, products and solutions, visit: www.DEWALT.com.

Methodology

The survey includes 225 respondents, representing students aged 14 to 18, enrolled in vocational schools (33%) or in skilled trades training programs in high school (67%) across the United States. Respondents were enrolled in training programs across a variety of skilled trades, including automotive maintenance and repair, building maintenance, carpentry, concrete, drywall, electrical, HVAC, masonry, metal fabrication, plumbing, renewable energy, roofing, technology (e.g., AI/machine learning, IT, developer, analyst), and welding. The research was fielded online between October 23 and November 4, 2024. A sample size of 225 provides a confidence level of 95% + 6.5%.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

