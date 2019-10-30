Waitr Announces National Partnership with Restaurant Chain Checkers & Rally's

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waitr, a leading on-demand restaurant delivery service, today announced a partnership with Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. Together with recently acquired food delivery company, Bite Squad, Waitr will bring customers' favorite classic menu items to the comforts of their home.

"We're thrilled to add Checkers & Rally's to our growing list of national restaurant partners," said Zach Morgan, Director of National Accounts at Waitr. "We want to provide our customers with a wide variety of options, so they can always have the food they're craving delivered from their favorite restaurants."

Waitr and Bite Squad will soon deliver from more than 200 Checkers and Rally's locations, beginning with 54 Bite Squad markets across Florida, Arkansas and Ohio, available now.

"We are excited to partner with Bite Squad and Waitr, bringing their services to many of our company and franchise locations in 2019 and 2020," said Checkers & Rally's Director of eCommerce Josh Buchmann. "This partnership has made it possible for us to scale quickly, and will play a strategic role in building strong delivery sales for our Gulf Coast markets, as well as many other markets across the country."

Checkers and Rally's are the apps' first restaurant partners to fully utilize the digital food ordering platform Olo Rails, which ensures a seamless operator experience from order to delivery. Waitr announced its partnership with the platform in August 2019.

In celebration of the new partnership, customers can receive free delivery from all participating Checkers and Rally's locations now through Nov. 3, 2019. Orders can be placed on the Bite Squad app ( app store or Google Play ) or website, www.bitesquad.com .

About Waitr Holdings

Launched in 2015, Waitr Holdings is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

About Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its "Crazy Good Food," exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com.

Contact: Taylor Roelofs

troelofs@webershandwick.com

952-346-6611

www.waitrapp.com

SOURCE Waitr

Related Links

http://waitrapp.com

