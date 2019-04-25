Waitr to Honor Teachers, Nurses During Appreciation Weeks - Calls for Nominations

LAKE CHARLES, La., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, May 6 kicks off both Teacher Appreciation Week (through May 10) and National Nurses Week (through May 12). In honor of each, on-demand restaurant delivery app Waitr is accepting nominations for outstanding teachers and nurses to be honored with a $500 Waitr credit. Two winners - one teacher and one nurse - will be announced on Thursday, May 9.

Nominations will be accepted April 26-May 5 and can be submitted via nomination form at http://waitrapp.com/blog/teacher-and-nurse-appreciation-week .

"Teachers and nurses have extremely demanding jobs and deserve great appreciation for their dedication to their communities," said Chris Meaux, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waitr. "We hope you'll take a moment and nominate a teacher or nurse who has inspired you or had a positive impact on your life. We want to hear your stories and help you celebrate these tireless individuals."

To further show appreciation for the hardworking teachers and nurses in the communities the company serves, Waitr employees will visit local schools and hospitals during the week of May 6, delivering sweet treats and snacks to educators and nurses. This giveback effort will include all Waitr markets in more than 250 cities in the southeastern United States. Follow these visits on Instagram at @waitrapp using hashtag: #waitrvisit.

To nominate a teacher or nurse in the Waitr National Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week Contest, nominators must provide a nominee's name and location, contact information, place of work and why they feel the teacher or nurse is deserving of a $500 Waitr credit. Nominations open at 8 a.m. CST on Friday, April 26 and close at midnight CST on Sunday, May 5.

