WaitWhat Announces Inaugural Masters of Scale Summit Live San Francisco October 18-20, 2022

Masters of Scale Summit is designed to immerse leaders in an environment that cultivates innovation, acceleration and co-elevation, including a stage program of exceptional quality, substance and design. The event is uniquely designed for both executives in the room and their teams back home — offering a beautifully filmed, hosted livestream and written takeaways after each session to prime leadership teams around ideas that emerge during the event. In alliance with Capital One Business, Masters of Scale Summit will deepen the collective commitment of both organizations to helping business leaders cultivate winning entrepreneurial mindsets.

The Masters of Scale Summit stage program will feature extraordinary leaders across many disciplines and industries, including Bill Gates, Tyra Banks, Ted Sarandos (NetFlix), Mellody Hobson (Ariel Investments), Arianna Huffington (Thrive Global), Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Arlan Hamilton (Backstage Capital), Brian Chesky (Airbnb), Franklin Leonard (The Black List) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft). For the full, current roster of speakers, see below.

Alongside applicants from the Masters of Scale community, invited guests are curated by a world-class group of 'curation partners' including Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, Backstage Capital, Bionic (part of Accenture Interactive), Burda Media's DLD Conference, Capital One Ventures, Cue Ball Capital, Endeavor, Extraordinary Women on Boards, Gingerbread Capital, Liminal Ventures, The Lobby, Raga Partners, The Tony Hsieh Award, SYPartners, Zeno Group, among others — all aimed at convening a community that's as diverse and distinguished as the speakers on stage. The attendees will be curated to match a very specific composition.

40% Unicorn + "Soonicorn" CEOs (Series B or higher)

20% CEOs + change-agent executives at global, public companies

15% Investors + Board members

5% Disruptive, diverse first-time founders at the Series A/seed stage

5% Executive Directors of scale non-profits

5% Journalists, authors, consultants, and others who spread ideas

10% Fascinating people: Artists, scientists, cultural icons and others who spark ideas

"This is the moment to re-invent the live event. We're designing the Summit to cultivate genuine human connection among the curated group gathered in San Francisco — and also re-imagining the livestream for entire teams who participate from afar," said June Cohen, co-founder of WaitWhat and former Executive Producer of TED. "The stage program will be unlike any other event of the year. We're building it around genre-defining formats — like twists on debates, tech demos and data visualizations — along with master talks, provocations and the kind of candid peer-to-peer interviews you only get from Masters of Scale."

"Nothing quite compares to the electricity, the serendipity and the acceleration that happens when people gather in real time," said Reid Hoffman. "We're delighted to extend Masters of Scale into a live gathering of this kind, which I believe will unlock many opportunities for acceleration and collaboration, especially given the vibrant nature of this community."

Home to Masters of Scale Summit is the Presidio Theater — set within a parklike campus full of gorgeous, unexpected spaces for structured events and spontaneous conversation. Immersive evening events, opening night dinners, excursions and outings will make the most of the gorgeous city of San Francisco, including the legendary Palace of Fine Arts.

Summit organizers are closely monitoring the emerging guidance on health and safety, and will have every precaution built into the event, including on-site COVID-19 testing. In the event of cancellation due to the pandemic, the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

For full program details and to apply for attendance, visit summit.mastersofscale.com .

Speakers are continuously being added. In addition to hosts Reid Hoffman, Bob Safian and June Cohen, the current full lineup of speakers includes: Angela Ahrendts (Apple/Burberry), Shellye Archambeau (Nordstrom/Verizon boards), Tyra Banks, Greg Brockman (Open AI), Brian Chesky (Airbnb), Patrick Collison (Stripe), Hannah Cross (Cedar Psychiatry), Meltmen Demirors (CoinShares), Keith Ferrazzi (Author), Kathryn Finney (Genius Guild), Bill Gates, Arlan Hamilton (Backstage Capital), Kiri Hart (Pixar/Lucasfilm), Mellody Hobson (Ariel Investments), David Hornik (The Lobby), Arianna Huffington (Thrive Global), Aurora James (The Fifteen Percent Pledge), Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Sallie Krawcheck (Ellevest), Franklin Leonard (The Black List), Jane McGonigal (author), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Reid Robinson (Novamind), Mike Rosenfeld (leadership coach), Linda Rottenberg (Endeavor), Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), Jennifer Sciubba (demographer), Eric Schmidt (Google), Fidji Simo (Instacart), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind), Shelli Taylor (Alamo Drafthouse).

About WaitWhat

WaitWhat is creating the most valuable independent portfolio of premium IP at the intersection of daily habit and human potential. Downloaded more than 70 million times, WaitWhat's media properties have defined entirely new genres in the areas of business (Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman), wellness (Meditative Story), creativity (Spark & Fire) and technology (Should this Exist?). Founded by June Cohen and Deron Triff — the former TED execs who launched TED Talks and led the media organization for a combined 17 years — WaitWhat's approach to content is unique in the industry. The company's success is rooted in its ability to scale each property beyond the podcast format, establishing an engaged community and ecosystem that extends into technology products, live experiences, story-driven learning programs, publishing, and first-of-their-kind partnerships.

SOURCE WaitWhat