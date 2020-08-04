Waka Coffee is Releasing Its First Ever Video Ad Aimed Towards Changing Your Perception About Instant Coffee

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waka Coffee announced today the launch of the "Loved Even by Coffee Connoisseurs" advertising campaign created to generate more awareness towards the growing popularity of instant coffee in the U.S. The newly launched campaign follows a record growth year for the almost two-year-old instant coffee startup.

Rated best instant coffee, Waka Coffee is now launching a new video campaign.

The "Loved Even by Coffee Connoisseurs" video follows Court, played by Rafael Alejandro, as he goes through his daily coffee routine. Court is extremely adamant about the ways he prepares his coffee, going as far as waiting hours for the right time to drink his cup of joe. Meanwhile, as the viewers find out at the end, he is actually making instant coffee but not admitting to doing so. The campaign also features digital videos, banners, and other social advertising featuring Court, the coffee connoisseur, and his beloved Waka Coffee products.

"We know there are many people who drink instant coffee, but they wouldn't admit to doing so," said David Kovalevski, Founder and CEO of Waka Coffee. "This misperception that all instant coffee is bad is the category's biggest marketing problem. I started Waka to show there could be a quality instant coffee brand. Now we want to tell people they don't have to be embarrassed to say they love it, even if they consider themselves coffee connoisseurs."

Directed by the Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Troy Carlton, the new video ad is Waka Coffee's first commercial. Kovalevski added, "We thought this was a good opportunity for us to showcase our brand, as the instant coffee category has seen a huge uptick in sales and brand awareness in recent months. It is a result of people cutting their coffee shop visits and making more coffee at home, as well as the viral dalgona coffee trend."

About Waka Coffee

Founded in 2018, Waka Coffee is a direct to consumer coffee brand on a mission to bring the instant back. Waka's instant coffee is made of 100% Arabica beans and freeze-dried to preserve the original beans' taste and aroma. In addition, Waka Coffee donates 4% of its profits to charity: water to support clean drinking water initiatives around the world. Waka Coffee gives you the benefits of quality coffee faster and more easily, so you can make more time for the things you love.

