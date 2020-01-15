Waka Instant Coffee Now Sold by Walmart Online, Available for Store Pickup

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waka Coffee, one of the leading newcomers in the instant coffee category, is on a mission to make the world re-discover instant coffee. Its voice hasn't gone unheard, and now Walmart has decided to join the quality instant coffee trend by adding Waka Coffee to its select coffee assortment line. Waka Coffee products will now be available for immediate purchase on Walmart.com and eligible for free pickup from Walmart's stores across the U.S.

As a young direct-to-consumer instant coffee company, Waka Coffee considers the Walmart addition as a bold move, which will expand its distribution capabilities and bring more awareness to the brand and its mission.

David Kovalevski, the founder and CEO of Waka Coffee, came up with the idea for the company as a busy, working undergrad student. Surprised by the high price and inconvenience of coffee shops and home-brew equipment, he turned to instant coffee but was disappointed by the options he found.

Waka Coffee is committed to selling great-tasting, easy-to-make coffee that's as versatile as people's schedules. The newly launched coffee options on Walmart are Waka's caffeinated and decaffeinated Colombian single-origin instant coffees. Both come in a single-serve box option and in an easy-to-store resealable bag.

"Being sold by Walmart online extends our mission of helping people enjoy coffee more easily, wherever they are. Customers can now order our products and pick them up for free at any eligible Walmart location. Pick up Waka Coffee on your way to a camping trip or before a long day in the office. We are where you need us to be," said Kovalevski.

Waka instant coffee is not your usual old-school instant coffee found at the bottom shelf of the grocery store. Every cup of Waka Coffee tastes just like slow-drip coffee, minus the hassle of making it. The coffee beans are pure Arabica (rather than Robusta) and are freeze-dried (rather than spray-dried). The brand's focus is on offering the best instant coffee products from different origins in a convenient and eco-friendly way.

Waka Coffee is currently sold exclusively online and also served in select boutique hotels as an in-room coffee option. The addition of Walmart as another online distribution channel, will support the brand's rapid growth and increase its visibility across potential customers.

Founded in 2018, Waka Coffee is a Los Angeles-based direct-to-consumer coffee brand on a mission to bring the instant back. Their quality instant coffee is aimed to help more people experience coffee in an easier way, wherever they are. All of their instant coffees are made of 100% Arabica beans and freeze-dried to preserve the original beans' taste and aroma. In addition, they donate four percent of their profits to charity: water to support clean and safe drinking water initiatives around the world.

