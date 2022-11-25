Wakanda Forever - Black Panther II, "Destinations with Doni" Cross Cultural Podcast Explores the Movie's Message from a Global Point of View With Expert Panel

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culturs global multicultural lifestyle network activates 21st century diversity by creating media, products and experiences that embrace hidden diversity. A certified black-owned business with a social mission, Culturs focuses on "in-between" cultural populations, including multi-ethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color – because everyone should feel like they matter.

Destinations with Doni Podcast from Culturs Global Multicultural Lifestyle Network Doni Aldine, founder - Destinations with Doni Podcast from Culturs Global Multicultural Lifestyle Network

Culturs founder Doni Aldine and her team members around the globe each fit many of these in-between identities. They understand what it's like to constantly feel out-of-place. "The beauty of growing up in so many different spaces is that one develops a breadth of understanding for many other people, cultures and ways of thinking," she said. "Often, however, the same understanding isn't afforded to the culturally fluid individual." In this chasm, the idea for Culturs was born – a place where people can come together, create community, feel understood. Its vision is to enhance community and foster human connection for those with liminal, or "in-between" identities. A quarterly membership now can bring all of this to subscribers' doors, so they can feel their community, even if it is not near.

Culturs media offers stories, research and advice from this culturally fluid point of view. Its print magazine, produced four to six times each year, is anchored by a website that pumps out cross-cultural content each weekday, includes the podcast "[cultural] Destinations with Doni," and videos on XOTV.me. Products include stationery items like journals Hidden Diversity greeting cards, from a uniquely cross-cultural point of view, and African American Princess Affirmation Cards; CultursCELEBRATIONS! Award-winning cultural entertaining kits to throw an authentic culturally-themed dinner party for up to 10 people, and handcrafted good-for-you globally focused bath and body products, among others. Experiences include discounts for culturally immersive global trips, cross-cultural educational classes, and cultural consulting and speaking engagements for organizations and individuals from Culturs' diversity experts.

"These media, products and experiences are curated and delivered quarterly to remind people who they are, where they come from and that they're not alone," said Aldine. "Often the world tries to tell you who you are, but you know better. Our goal is to provide the resources to remind you of that knowledge, so people can feel confident in their culturally "in-between" identities."

Culturs quarterly subscription memberships cost $24.99 to $59.99 each month at CutursMag.com/Shop

Gift certificates are available just in time for the holiday season.

ABOUT:

Culture Marketplace is part of the Culturs Global Multicultural Lifestyle Network, which uses media, products and experiences to activate 21st Century Cultural Diversity. The brand caters to those "in-between" culture – multiethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile persons (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color– because everyone should feel like they matter. Culturs is a certified Black-owned business. Learn more at www.Cultursmag.com

Contact: Jamie Allen - [email protected]

303.905.9903

SOURCE Culturs