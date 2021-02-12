Wakati® , A New Patented Haircare Line For Natural Textures, Debuts in Four Major Mass and Drug Retailers

70% of African Americans have type 3 or 4 hair. Born out of the research and development team at Kao USA, known for the iconic Jergens®, Bioré® and John Frieda® brands, the patented Wakati Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner formula, the first product in the collection, was created to give women the power to finger-comb detangle, soften coarse hair, and help to reduce shedding. The conditioner was developed to address three key consumer concerns: high tendency to tangle, difficulty gaining curl alignment (which helps with achieving curl definition), and difficulty maintaining curl alignment. This formula spreads evenly through the hair to deliver moisture and "slip" to each hair strand, prevents tangling from the start, and results in consistent curl bundles once hair dries. It is the first and only patented conditioner of its kind.

"We knew we had a stellar formula, one that would deliver against the needs of modern women who embrace the natural hair movement," says Kenya Foy, U.S. Marketing, Wakati. "For an audience traditionally overlooked by mainstream brands/products, we asked ourselves how we could create a product collection that would truly enhance the lives of our consumers and decided the best way was to go to the source –consumers with highly textured hair."

The Wakati line features four products:

Wakati Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner - ( $11.99; 8oz / $18.99; 16oz) - The Wakati Conditioner is activated by water, traveling natural hair's kinks, coils and curls, depositing moisture along the way. The patented finger-combable formula provides slip that unlocks tight knots and smooths rough cuticles to seal in hydration.

Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo - ($11.99) - The Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo delivers balanced cleansing to gently remove build-up while prepping your hair for optimal conditioning. Specially formulated for natural hair, this shampoo will help detangle strands without leaving your hair feeling stripped.

Wakati Oil-Infused Cream - ($11.99) - The Wakati Oil-Infused Cream seals in the right touch of moisture for slip and added shine. Infused with nourishing oils, this leave-in cream locks in moisture to hydrate curls and help control frizz.

Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist - ($11.99) - The Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist hydrates and refreshes curls for a smooth finish with added shine. This non-aerosol conditioning mist deposits moisture along each strand to soften and nourish hair so that your curls are soft and defined on wash day or day 5.

With the Wakati range, natural hair is overall more manageable, so naturalistas can spend less time styling and more time enjoying their kinks, curls and coils. While conceptualizing the brand, Kao USA enlisted the help of business students from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, known to most as Florida A&M or FAMU, to collaborate on the brand ideation, marketing and packaging design. This first of its kind partnership for Kao USA proved invaluable to the creation of the Wakati brand.

"To say the collaboration with FAMU was groundbreaking for Kao is an understatement," says Foy. "The faculty and students are truly an outstanding group of individuals who got to make their mark on creating a brand that will meet a true need state. This is only the beginning. We plan on continuing our partnership with FAMU and in the future expanding our support to other HBCUs across the country."

Wakati is more than just a line up of hair products, but a brand that truly stands for its consumers and understands how special the natural, textured hair consumer is. Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents how generation after generation has used natural hair to connect with their ancestry, showing how the beauty of Black culture can be represented through hair.

Wakati Hair Care launched in November 2019 on Kao USA's first direct-to-consumer site wakatihair.com.

