Wake County Public School System Goes Live with Kahua for Education Project Management Information Solution to Drive Efficiency Throughout the Lifecycle of Its Capital Programs

Kahua's school construction management software was chosen to modernize WCPSS's processes and workflows, while providing both project and program management functionality to work more efficiently and effectively, delivering safe and up to date learning facilities for the students and faculty of Wake County.

"We are pleased to add Wake County Public School System to Kahua's roster of districts across the U.S. looking to modernize how they manage their capital programs," said Scott Unger, Kahua Co-Founder & CEO. "The challenges school districts face in managing capital programs are distinct from other industries and have a profound impact on our future leaders. We took all this into account when developing Kahua for Education, and today we are proud to say over 1.2 million students are spending much of the year in structures that we had a hand in delivering."

