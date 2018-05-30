Wake Foot Sanctuary Announces First Franchise in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Foot Sanctuary is thrilled to announce its first franchise opening in Greenville, SC later this year. Chris Fetter, along with her husband Tad Heineman, are excited to be the first candidates awarded a franchise after Wake launched franchise sales last year. Chris and Tad relocated to the Upstate in 2017. They brought along their shepadoodles, Lucy and Fred.

Tad Heinemand and Chris Fetter, couple who were awarded the first Wake Foot Sanctuary franchise set to open in Greenville, South Carolina in late 2018.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the first Wake Foot Sanctuary franchise in a city that is growing so quickly and seeing so many really exciting businesses establish themselves there," said CEO and President, Melissa Long. "Fans have been calling for us to put a second location of Wake in Greenville for a while so, we are exhilarated that Chris and Tad are going to be bringing this to fruition. We can't wait to see what's in store for them!"

"Greenville is very vibrant and young. It's up-and-coming but still has old southern charm. The neighborhoods! The people are super friendly," Chris said.

Wake Foot Sanctuary strives to be the best shared spa experience in the world by providing service excellence through a strong leadership culture. Ocala Magazine said, "Wake may be one of the best, most necessary and overlooked concepts in all of business."

The strong leadership culture coupled with the desire to serve guests are what attracted Chris and Tad to franchising with Wake.

"Taking care of people's feet is just good for your soul and your heart. And it's a very loving, kind, service that everybody needs to experience," said Chris. "I'm excited to bring Wake to Greenville because it will be available to a broad range of people. Anyone can come to Wake and be treated like a queen or king."

"The business allows franchisees the rewards of owning a business that serves others. It also provides the creativity and freedom that so many desire," said Long. "In my own life this same desire for freedom, creativity, and ownership was something I yearned for. I wake up every day grateful to serve our guests, work with our fabulous teams, and to see the fruition of the risks we took in our early days to create this company."

Wake Foot Sanctuary originated in Asheville, North Carolina and it now has franchise interest in over 16 states with new locations to be announced this year. The most recent company reports demonstrate 40% year-over-year growth since opening its first location, is one of the few foot-soaking spas in the U.S. and the first to franchise. It's a smart offering in the $16.3 billion-dollar-a-year U.S. spa services industry which continues to grow at an explosive rate. The company, with more than $729,000 in annual sales in its first location and industry-leading sales-per-square-foot performance, demonstrates a strong foundation for franchisees.

