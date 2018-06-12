Wake Foot Sanctuary Announces Second Franchise in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Foot Sanctuary couldn't be prouder to announce the signing of their second franchise in Knoxville, TN. In partnership with Kana Hotel Group, Alpesh and Ami Patel will be bringing Wake Foot Sanctuary to the city of Knoxville.

The location is slated for the Embassy Suites project in downtown Knoxville, a major renovation of the former Conley Building on Gay Street. The hotel is set for completion late summer 2019.

Mother and daughter receive foot soak and massage services in the foot sanctuary at Wake Foot Sanctuary day spa. Ami and Alpesh Patel, awarded the second franchise of Wake Foot Sanctuary. Wake is a unique day spa concept that will soon be available in Knoxville, TN.

Wake's CEO, Melissa Long, said this about the exciting development: "The Patels bring with them a fire for customer service, an impressive track record of performance within their hotel portfolio, and a strong core staff that is also very excited for the opportunity. We are thrilled and have already been working with them on the design plans for this fabulous new location."

"We had heard about Wake from friends and colleagues who were frequent guests and loved the concept. We were looking for something unique for our available retail space at the Embassy Suites and after seeing and experiencing Wake for ourselves, we were convinced it would be a great fit," said Alpesh Patel.

Wake Foot Sanctuary strives to be the best shared spa experience in the world by providing service excellence through a strong leadership culture. Ocala Magazine said, "Wake may be one of the best, most necessary and overlooked concepts in all of business."

The downtown Embassy Suites is what Alpesh Patel refers to as their "flagship, legacy hotel" – He feels everything they have learned in hotel development and operations in the last 15 years will be implemented in this property. There is no stone that will be left unturned in their hopes of making this property the premier destination in Knoxville.

When asked why the Patels wanted to partner with Wake on this project, Alpesh Patel said, "We wanted to introduce something that the city doesn't currently have and we think Wake brings a new, unique experience to our market. We feel that Wake will further enhance downtown Knoxville's appeal and bring more people into the heart of our city."

Wake Foot Sanctuary originated in Asheville, North Carolina and it now has franchise interest in over 16 states with new locations to be announced this year. The most recent company reports demonstrate 40% year-over-year growth since opening its first location, is one of the few foot-soaking spas in the U.S. and the first to franchise. It's a smart offering in the $16.3 billion-dollar-a-year U.S. spa services industry which continues to grow at an explosive rate. The company, with more than $729,000 in annual sales in its first location and industry-leading sales-per-square-foot performance, demonstrates a strong foundation for franchisees.

For more information about Wake Foot Sanctuary, please contact: Lindsey Kugler at 196968@email4pr.com or at (828) 767-0722. You can also visit www.wakespa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wake-foot-sanctuary-announces-second-franchise-in-knoxville-tn-300664556.html

SOURCE Wake Foot Sanctuary

Related Links

http://wakespa.com

