Wake Forest Athletics Signs TFL as Exclusive Secondary Ticketing Provider

News provided by

TFL

12 Jul, 2023, 10:34 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, is excited to announce it has entered an agreement with Wake Forest Athletics as the school's exclusive secondary ticketing provider.

As part of the multiyear agreement, TFL will help Wake Forest manage ticket inventory across all ticketed sports, assist in generating customer leads and provide real-time pricing and analytic insights.

"We're proud to be partnering with a school that has a rich history of success in athletics, demonstrated recently by the baseball team's run at the Men's College World Series in Omaha," said Clay Discher, Chief Revenue Officer at TFL. "We're excited to continue working with Wake Forest on enhancing its ticketing strategy as it enters its next phase of growth."

"When looking for a ticketing partner, we wanted to work with a team that would collaborate and evolve with us," said Brendan Jones, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer at Wake Forest. "TFL's pricing abilities and strategic guidance set it apart from other secondary market options, and we're thrilled to be able to leverage its industry expertise as we continue to provide Wake Forest fans with a first class gameday experience."

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).   

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL

