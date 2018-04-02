Wake Health Medical Group Treats Stubborn Multicolored Tattoos with Astanza Trinity in Raleigh, NC

"Laser tattoo removal is just one of the many aesthetic and laser procedures we perform at Wake Health," said Meredith Frazier, Nurse Practitioner. "But it's one of the most rewarding skin transformations for many of our clients. After seeing the amazing results the Duality delivered, I knew it was time to upgrade to the Trinity. Now we are able to deliver faster ink clearance on the widest spectrum of tattoo ink colors."

The Astanza Trinity is a triple-wavelength system that is made up of a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched ruby laser. Together these lasers target the widest range of tattoo ink colors and can safely treat patients of all skin types. The Trinity emits higher pulse energies and ultra-quick pulse durations to produce the highest peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster ink clearance.

"Wake Health Medical Group strives to deliver the best possible experience across all of their services," said Brett Bauer, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their Trinity upgrade matched with their high patient care and knowledgeable staff are sure to give Raleigh tattoo removal patients just that."

Wake Health Medical Group is a medical aesthetic clinic that offers a wide array of services targeted toward improving skincare. The licensed Primary Care facility deliver treatments including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, acne treatment, toenail fungus, spider veins, chemical peels, and more. All laser tattoo removal treatments are performed by skilled technician.

For more information or to schedule a laser tattoo removal consultation, call (919) 554-6754 or visit http://www.wakegreatskin.com/.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

