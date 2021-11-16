Wake Research Acquires Women's Health Care Research

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Research, a national leader in clinical research and one of the largest Phase I-IV clinical trial service companies in North America, announces the acquisition of Women's Health Care Research, located in San Diego, CA.

This latest site addition expands the reach and expertise of Wake Research's national integrated network of clinical trial sites which currently spans across more than 18 sites in seven states from North Carolina to California.

Women's Health Care Research is led by Rovena Reagan, MD, who joins Wake Research as a Medical Director and Investigator, bringing more than 30 years of clinical practice, management and research experience in obstetrics, gynecology, women's health, vaccines and other indications.

"Clinical research changes lives, so it is vitally important to continue the research and development of new medications and treatments to improve the lives of women everywhere -- most importantly, the lives of our daughters," Dr. Reagan said. "I am excited to join the Wake Research team and become a part of this esteemed network of clinical research professionals and trial sites across the country."

With the newly acquired site in San Diego, Wake Research now has five sites in the state of California. In addition to the California sites, and the network's headquarters in Raleigh NC, Wake Research also conducts clinical trials in Georgia, Tennessee, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.

"We are very happy to welcome Dr. Reagan and her team to the Wake Research family of investigational sites. I look forward to the future working together, facilitating the development of more innovative medical products and improving patients' outcomes," said Ella Grach, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wake Research. "Dr. Reagan brings her passion for quality patient care and a wealth of expertise in clinical research trials, which will be a tremendous asset to our organization, our patients, and our sponsors."

To volunteer as patient for clinical studies in women's health in the San Diego area, please visit the Women's Health Care website at www.whcresearch.com.

To speak with a Wake Research executive regarding conducting clinical trials via the Wake Research network, please contact: Chris Heironimus, [email protected].

About M3 Wake Research:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 18 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research effectively combines strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures, centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted over 7,000 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics and devices through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders. Wake Research is owned by M3, Inc., a global healthcare services company with businesses in more than a dozen countries, including medical research, media, and workforce/staffing services. www.WakeResearch.com.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services.

Contact

Andrea Clement

Phone 678.779.7549

Email [email protected]

Website www.wakeresearch.com

www.wakeclinical.com

SOURCE M3 Wake Research