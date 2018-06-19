Wake Up America, It's Time To Challenge Your Comfort

Earlier this year, the brand launched a new exciting advertising campaign "Not just sorta comfortable. Serta comfortable," building on Serta's long-standing delivery of unmatched comfort. The campaign rolled out with digital support and is currently airing on television. The bigger "comfort campaign" and call-to-action extends Serta's position as the best-selling U.S. mattress manufacturer raising the bar when it comes to comfort through its product offering and benefits.

To kick off the conversation, a gigantic (and comfortable) 20 x 20 ft. bed made from 12 queen-sized Serta iComfort Hybrid mattresses will set the stage in Los Angeles on June 19. Fans are invited to visit Hollywood & Highland (6801 Hollywood Boulevard) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. PDT to experience firsthand what it means to be Serta comfortable. There, people can test out the giant Serta mattress, capture the moment in GIF form with the onsite photobooth, and engage with an interactive cloud wall by answering "How do you get extremely comfortable every day?"

"Serta has been in the business of making people sleep comfortably for more than 85 years. That's why we want people across the country to share with us what makes them exceptionally comfortable. We're igniting the conversation on Instagram and will pay off on comfort the rest of the year in surprising ways. We don't want anyone to settle for something "sorta" comfortable… especially when it comes to their mattress," said Warren Kornblum, interim chief marketing officer at Serta Simmons Bedding

Anna Camp of Pitch Perfect fame, and currently filming The Wedding Year will be on site and start the conversation by sharing what makes her "extremely comfortable." "Balancing a busy career and personal life, I try to make things as comfortable as possible," she said. "Whether it's letting my cute pug lick my face, or my husband give me a foot massage after wearing high heels at a red-carpet event, this is what I call #sertacomfortable."

As the leader in mattress technology, Serta will also participate at the ninth-annual VidCon conference at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 21–23. Attendees can share photos and videos from the gigantic Serta comfortable bed and enter the Instagram sweepstakes.

1Furniture Today

2 See official rules and details on www.SertaComfortable.com

About Instagram Sweepstakes

Now through June 25, people can participate in the sweepstakes by visiting www.SertaComfortable.com and using #sertacomfortable on Instagram. Every day throughout the week one lucky winner will win a Serta iComfort Hybrid mattress. For official sweepstakes rules and details, fans can visit www.SertaComfortable.com and follow @SertaMattress on Instagram.

About Serta iComfort Hybrid

Serta recently launched its newest iComfort Hybrid mattress collection. Now designed from the inside out with the brand's most advanced technologies, the new collection is designed to deliver cooling comfort and support using the same TempActiv™ cooling technologies used in the brand's successful iComfort Foam line and the new Hybrid Coil® Support System, a breakthrough innerspring system.

The new iComfort Hybrid collection offers a variety of models ranging in price from $1,299 - $2,999 (MSRP for a standard queen mattress set). In addition to the iComfort Hybrid collection debut, Serta has a new simplified adjustable base program, which includes a new Motion Plus™ model, along with an iComfort Accessories line of pillows and mattress protectors and its already released Serta® and Serta® Perfect Sleeper® Express Mattress-In-a-Box lines.

About Serta, Inc.

Serta, Inc. ("Serta"), through its licensees, is the No. 1 mattress manufacturer in the United States. Serta's product portfolio includes the Perfect Sleeper®, which is the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation, and the iComfort® Sleep System, both named Consumers Digest Best Buys. Serta through its licensees also manufactures the iSeries® Hybrid Sleep System and the exclusive Bellagio at Home® mattress collection.

As the leading provider of mattresses to the hospitality industry, Serta partners with hotel groups such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Best Western International, Omni Hotels and Resorts, as well as Bellagio Las Vegas. In addition, Serta is distributed internationally in more than 150 other countries.

With its worldwide network, Serta is able to respond quickly to customers' needs while still preserving strict control standards to ensure the highest quality. For more information, visit www.Serta.com.

CONTACT: Christian Blatner, Christian.blatner@zenogroup.com, 312-396-9771

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wake-up-america-its-time-to-challenge-your-comfort-300668189.html

SOURCE Serta, Inc.