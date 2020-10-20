Wake up and smell the coffee: COOR(TM) 3-in-1 outdoor jacket made from upcycled coffee grinds launches on Kickstarter

COOR™ is the brainchild of Nelson Au and Elaine Chen, two outerwear manufacturers with over 40 years of experience creating jackets for high-end brands. With a commitment to fashion for good and a vast network of partnerships, COOR™ incorporates innovative performance technologies and eco-friendly materials while cutting out the middleman.

"Fast fashion and garment waste are significant contributors to the climate crisis. As industry veterans, we asked ourselves what we could produce to make a real difference — and COOR™ was born. We believe we have created a real product of sustainability at an accessible price," said Elaine Chen, Founder and CEO of COOR™.



COOR™ is built from zero-waste fabrics produced using coffee grounds and plastic water bottles for a sustainable planet. Together with sustainable textiles partner Singtex, COOR™ upcycles a morning cup of coffee into fabrics, insulation and protective membranes engineered for performance and comfort.



The high-tech outer jacket offers enhanced breathability, insulation and odour-control. It is water-resistant, wind-proof and anti-UV — making it a versatile jacket for extreme sports, traveling and urban life. Meanwhile, the inner jacket made from STORMFLEECE provides a lightweight single-layer woven fleece that offers exceptional wind-resistance and efficient heat retention.

A Timeless Duo



A multifunctional black jacket is a staple for any wardrobe, and COOR™'s slick midnight shade, textured hood, and bright shoulder accents offer timeless style for the city and the slopes.

Beyond its sleek design, the jacket is fully customizable with smart safety gadgets to meet an outdoor enthusiast's every need. COOR™ features a detachable hydration pouch to ensure wearers can stay hydrated at all times and in all terrains, while also reducing plastic bottle use.



The jacket also incorporates best-in-class safety technology including a built-in whistle, RECCO® rescue technology and an antibacterial face mask made from silver yarn. The easily accessible phone tether eliminates the risk of dropping devices from a ski lift — plus, the 13 ergonomic compartments offer plenty of room for storage on the go.

The COOR™ 3-in-1 jacket is available now on Kickstarter and is priced starting from $299. Early birds benefit from an exclusive launch offer with the inner and outer jacket, plus gadgets and add-ons, from USD 349 (RRP USD 599). For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/coffeeyarnjacket/coor



About COOR™

COOR™ is an independent manufacturer based in Taiwan, supported by the over 40 years of experience of North Shore Global Ltd., an outwear manufacturer for high-end outdoor brands. Through years of experience and a vast network of partnerships, COOR™ cuts out the middleman to provide high-quality, sustainable apparel which is kinder to the environment, while not compromising on style or function.



About Singtex

Singtex is a world-class eco-friendly functional textile company that strives to create better, more eco-friendly products through upcycling. In 2008, Singtex successfully invented the S.Café® eco-friendly coffee yarn from plastic bottles and coffee grounds. To this day, Singtex continues to develop eco-friendly products that reduce pollution and energy consumption.

SOURCE COOR(TM)