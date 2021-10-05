Wake Up and Smell the Toffee with New Cocomels Dark Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bites

Like other Cocomels Chocolate-Covered Bites, Toffee Bites are also free from corn syrup, cholesterol, and artificial ingredients, and are organic, vegan-friendly and indescribably delicious. Each crunchy coconut milk toffee bite is covered in 60% dark chocolate and has only 1g of sugar. A sweet treat indeed! That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY!

"Cocomels is known for our deliciously snackable chewy caramels made with coconut milk, but now we've created Dark Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bites to give consumers more of what they love in a new, irresistibly crunchy format," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "As always, our benchmark when developing new items is making sure the eating experience is even better than dairy-full confections, and we feel that we nailed it – in fact, these may be our tastiest creation yet! We are proud to be at the forefront of addressing consumer needs and will continue to deliver deliciously dairy free, gluten free, lower sugar options in the candy category."

Dark Chocolate-Covered Toffee Bites will be available in 3.25oz shareable packs with an MSRP of $4.99 per bag. They will be available online via Amazon and the Cocomels website this Fall, as well as at select grocery chains in early 2022. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels is a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels® are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. Cocomels® are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

