Wake Up to Malawian Coffee Beans with the First Month Free

Unlock the flavor of Malawi's finest with the Coffee Club

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee.Club is proud to announce the release of some special Malawian coffee to its collection for April. They offer some of the finest and most unique coffees from the beautiful country of Malawi. Malawian coffee is known for its high-quality coffee, which is grown in the Shire Highlands of South Africa, says Scott Chronister, managing partner.

Small Estates in South Africa Coffee Club

This coffee has a smooth and mellow flavor that is unlike any other. It is a medium-bodied coffee with notes of cocoa, toffee, and nutmeg. The cup is sweet, with a pleasant acidity and a lingering finish. The Malawian coffees are sourced from small farmers who are committed to sustainable practices. These farmers are committed to producing the highest-quality coffee, while also preserving the environment.

The Coffee.Club has something new and brings the freshest, highest quality specialty coffees from around the world. Every month, their subscribers get to try a new coffee from a different country and experience the unique flavors and aromas that each country has to offer. These coffees are carefully selected to meet our strict standards of uniqueness in quality and freshness, so that each cup is full of flavor.

They also provide detailed information about each country's production and processing methods so that their subscribers can learn more about specialty coffee and appreciate its unique characteristics from each country. With a new Coffee.Club subscription, subscribers get the first bag for just paying the $4.00. It's a great Easter gift this April to explore the world of coffee.

The Coffee Club, strives to provide their customers with the highest-quality coffees from around the world. They are proud to add Malawian coffees to their collection rare and beautiful coffees and are excited to share them with their customers.

For more information, please visit the Coffee Club at www.coffee.club.

