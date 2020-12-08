Wakefern Food Corp. Expands Data Partnership with Catalina

CPG brands working with Wakefern can access Catalina's suite of campaign insights and optimization & measurement tools. Tweet this

"As market conditions and shopper preferences evolve, we are pleased to help Wakefern's brand partners transform data into actionable insights to deliver value to existing shoppers in innovative ways, while building relationships with new shoppers, to grow their business," said West Naze, VP of Retail Digital Strategy for Catalina.

CPG brands working with Wakefern will have the ability to access Catalina's suite of campaign insights and optimization and measurement tools aimed at delivering transparency and performance metrics like real-time attribution, share of wallet, and closed-loop, purchase-based measurement. Additionally, brands can engage current and potential shoppers outside of Wakefern's walls and digital platform through Catalina's precise multi-channel coordination, whether via cable and over-the-top TV, digital out-of-home, social, mobile, online video, banner displays and in-store incentives.

"We are always looking for new ways to connect shoppers with brands they love," said Elizabeth Goodbread, Director of Digital Commerce for Wakefern. "Equally important is ensuring that every step is conducted with the utmost care and attention to consumer privacy and security."

For nearly 40 years Catalina has been a trusted partner to the world's leading CPG retailers and brands. "Since our first day in 1983, Catalina has had no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to us around the globe. Maintaining consumer trust is paramount to the continued success of our business partners," added Naze.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises member families who today independently own and operate more than 360 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage, Dearborn Market and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

