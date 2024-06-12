Wakefern Food Corp. Extends and Expands Collaboration with Managed Service Provider Acuative

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, today announced plans to extend its services with networking communications and security technology provider, Acuative Corporation.

At the heart of the agreement is a multi-year contract to migrate over 400 stores and Wakefern locations to SD-WAN in a service model. As part of this solution, Wakefern will benefit from faster throughput, enhanced security and improved network resiliency. In addition, Acuative has streamlined and renewed Wakefern's UC calling and Contact Center licensing as well. Wakefern's member companies own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

The contract includes upgrading the Wakefern network to Cisco SD-WAN architecture with Cradlepoint devices providing cellular resiliency. Acuative will provide real-time technical support for all locations covered and systematically upgrade the backup wireless network connectivity within each location.

"Acuative can enhance some of the core technologies that power retail and office locations while our Wakefern IT team focuses on new initiatives that will provide even more value for our customers," Joseph Pregnolato, Wakefern's IT Director, explained.

"The technical expertise that Acuative brings to the relationship means we have a trusted supplier who delivers timely results with the flexibility we need," added Pregnolato.

Acuative provides networking and communications technologies as a service via subscription model to a number of major retail and manufacturing customers and sees its relationship with Wakefern as a collaborative fit, providing fast, wall-to-wall wireless network coverage for both employees and customers.

"By establishing a collaborative relationship, Acuative enables Wakefern's core resources to align with their business outcomes and innovative ideas for the customer experience while Acuative supports the network and communications at an enterprise level. Refocusing resources is crucial in today's business environment and we are grateful that Wakefern has entrusted Acuative to help deliver those outcomes," commented Chad Mead, Acuative COO.

"Much like Wakefern is committed to providing the best service to its members, Acuative continues its commitment to Wakefern to ensure excellence. We are excited to continue a near 20-year relationship with one of our most valued clients," added Mead.

Acuative recently celebrated its 40 year anniversary, having starting in 1984 providing field services to service providers in the New York Metro area. Through the twists and turns of technology, Acuative has continued to provide industry-leading services to help clients leverage technology to meet their business goals.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com

About Acuative

Acuative provides the world's leading companies with a complete range of advanced technology and managed services, enabling customers to utilize a single source provider for all of their network requirements. Acuative has a specific focus and expertise in implementing and managing voice and data networks in a highly secure environment. For more information, please visit www.acuative.com.

