Wakefield Biochar™, a Professional-Preferred Soil Amendment to Help Gardens and Lawns Thrive with Less Watering, is Now Available for Gardeners and Homeowners at Walmart Stores Across the U.S.

Wakefield's Biochar Pro Garden Mix, a premium, plant-based biochar product, provides an easy, carbon-negative, and affordable way to improve soil health, reduce watering, and boost plant growth

VALDOSTA, Ga., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring gardening is underway, Wakefield™, the nation's leading and fastest-growing biochar company, is creating unprecedented access to affordable, premium biochar products, previously only attainable at scale. Wakefield's Biochar Pro Garden Mix is now available at Walmart stores nationwide and is designed to improve soil health, retain water, increase microbial activity, and lock in nutrients, helping plants and lawns to thrive with less watering.

Wakefield’s Biochar Pro Garden Mix, a premium, plant-based biochar product, provides an easy, carbon-negative, and affordable way for gardeners and home owners to improve soil health, reduce watering, and boost plant growth. Whether you’re new to gardening or a pro, the secret to thriving plants often starts below the surface with the quality of your soil. Powerful and easy to use, Wakefield BioChar’s line of biochar products helps balance soil pH, making nutrients more available to plants, boosting soil fertility, and supporting stronger, healthier plant growth.

Powerful and easy to use, Wakefield BioChar is a soil amendment that helps balance soil pH, making nutrients more available to plants, boosting soil fertility and supporting stronger, healthier plant growth. Based on centuries-old techniques for improving soil mixed with modern science, biochar also locks in nutrients to prevent them from washing away during watering or rain, improves water retention, and reduces fertilizer loss, delivering better results with less effort. Additionally, unlike compost or mulch, biochar remains active in the soil over time, providing long-lasting benefits season after season.

"Biochar is incredibly useful for anyone looking to improve their soil, reduce water waste, and grow more robust, thriving plants," explained Wakefield co-founder and president Tom Marrero. "It's also very simple and cost-effective to introduce biochar into your garden— just make it 10 percent by volume of your soil mix."

A Sustainable, Carbon-Negative Solution for Healthier Soil

Made from forestry byproducts, Wakefield's biochar products capture and store carbon that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, helping to lower overall emissions and keeping carbon locked away for centuries. Along with its ability to retain water and nutrients, and increase microbial activity, biochar provides a sustainable solution for gardeners seeking to enhance plant performance while supporting environmental stewardship.

Making Biochar Accessible to Home Gardeners and Homeowners

Wakefield's Biochar Pro Garden Mix is available for $6.97 for a 4-quart bag at more than 3,700 Walmart stores. Additionally, Wakefield's Pre-Mixed Blend products, including formulations for common gardening needs such as vegetables, indoor plants, raised beds, and cactus & succulents, are available at Walmart.com.

Biochar: The Solution Beneath the Surface

Many gardeners know the frustration: one part of the garden thrives while another struggles. Plants fail to bloom, vegetables underperform, or soil seems to dry out too quickly. Whether you're new to gardening or a pro, the secret to healthier, thriving plants often starts below the surface with the quality of your soil.

Easy-to-use, lightweight, and powerful, biochar helps balance soil pH, making nutrients more available to plants, boosting soil fertility, and supporting stronger, healthier plant growth. When planting in the garden or pots, biochar should make up approximately 10% of your soil mix. If you're setting up a garden bed, mix it 4-6 inches deep into the soil – 1 cubic foot is plenty for a 4-by-8-foot garden bed. For trees and shrubs, adding biochar to the roots helps them get off to a strong start and support healthy growth.

Committed to Advancing Sustainable Gardening

Founded in 2014 by brothers Tom and Tony Marrero, Wakefield BioChar is rooted in science and sustainability. The company is committed to delivering high-impact soil solutions that help growers of all kinds to grow more with less, making a positive impact on the planet. Wakefield's scientists and leaders actively work with organizations such as U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Biochar Coalition, and the U.S. Biochar Initiative to advance the science and policies of biochar.

Wakefield's biochar products are sold in retail stores nationwide and online. To learn more about Wakefield and its line of biochar products, go to wakefieldbiochar.com, or visit the company's learning center for gardeners at https://wakefieldbiochar.com/learning-center/. Additional information can be found at (@wakefieldbiochar) on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or (@use_biochar) on Pinterest and X.

About Wakefield BioChar:

Wakefield BioChar is committed to sustainability and making better soil for the planet by making premium biochar accessible and affordable for everyone, from backyard gardeners to large-scale farms and environmental projects. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Valdosta, Ga., the company focuses on beneficial reuse of biomass waste, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and supporting carbon markets, and working with leading organizations and government entities to establish biochar industry standards. More information and the company's Biochar Learning Center can be found at www.wakefieldbiochar.com.

SOURCE Wakefield BioChar