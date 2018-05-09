Wakefield Home Services Company Offers Tips for Electrical Safety Month

"Accidents can and will happen, but the truth is that most electrical mishaps could be avoided with education, care and attention," said Ryan Williams, general manager of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Failing to exercise caution around electricity can result in direct electrocutions and house fires, so we want to share some tips with our Boston area neighbors for avoiding these dangerous or even fatal situations."

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric offers the following advice for Electrical Safety Month:

Avoid electrical overloads – Knowing the limits of circuits in the home is important, and recognizing that pushing those limits can be highly dangerous is critical. Overloading the electrical system can result in shorts that may cause house fires. Take the time to find out if too much power is being drawn from a circuit, and if it isn't clear, contact a professional to make sure. Practice safe use of extension cords – Extension cords can be useful, but using them for items pulling more power than the cord is rated to handle may result in overheating, shorting and potential risk for fire. Always use extension cords appropriate for the appliance or device that needs to be powered. Also, make sure the connection between cords is secure so there is no chance of electrocution from accidentally touching exposed connectors. Updated panels may be required for electric vehicles – Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, especially in metropolitan areas. Before plugging a new vehicle up to the home's electric system to charge, an updated electrical panel may be necessary. Make sure to check the vehicle's charging requirements before risking an electrical fire. Use backup generators safely – Backup generators are fantastic to have year-round to save electronics, your fridge, and your heating system and sump pump. Make sure to operate them at a safe distance from windows, doors and garages, and under no circumstances should they be operated in an enclosed environment. Make sure to select a generator that will effectively power everything that needs to remain on during an outage as well to reduce the risk of shorts and fires.

"Even though we use electricity so much that it's often taken for granted, the power of electricity and potential for danger should always be treated with respect and attention," Williams said. "In addition to these tips, we urge homeowners to take the time to simply familiarize themselves with their electrical panels and systems, and when questions or doubts arise, contact a professional immediately."

For more information about electrical safety from 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, please call 1-888-419-4233 or visit www.call128.com.

About 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, was founded in Wakefield, Massachusetts more than 25 years ago. Since their start, 128 PHCE has expanded and grown to become Eastern Massachusetts' most trusted and consistent plumber, heating and air conditioning service company with over 1,000 5-star reviews online. For more information, call 888-419-4233 or visit www.call128.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wakefield-home-services-company-offers-tips-for-electrical-safety-month-300644950.html

SOURCE 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Related Links

http://128plumbing.com

