Wakelet Security Token Offering

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakelet Limited is pleased to announce that its security token offering commenced on February 11, 2019. Investors should visit https://wakelet.com/sto to learn more about the Wakelet token offering which will be through the purchase of simple agreements for future tokens (SAFTs). The Offering is led by Americas Executions, LLC "AmerX", a FINRA registered broker-dealer and investment bank.

The Wakelet SAFT and Token offering is coming at a time when Wakelet has experienced significant growth in the use of its innovative curation platform used worldwide by people looking to discover, organize and share content on the Internet. Wakelet is a leader in the market and used by individuals and organizations to research and communicate their ideas and content, from professional sports teams to universities to media companies to social media experts.

The SAFTs are being offered to "accredited investors" as defined under US securities laws, and other qualified investors subject to applicable exemptions from registration under the US Securities Act.

About Wakelet

Wakelet is a United Kingdom based company committed to providing users with a human curation platform and search engine for content curation, sharing, discovery and Internet search.

About AmerX

Americas Executions (AmerX) is one of the earliest investment banks in the blockchain technology space combining big-bank global reach and services with the personal attention of a boutique investment firm. AmerX is registered to do business in the U.S. and serves clients in over 50 countries, internationally, bringing its expertise in the blockchain environment to issuers and investors across the globe. AmerX is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and a SEC and FINRA-registered broker-dealer.

