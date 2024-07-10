WakenAI Launches BTwin AI Friends, The First Emotional Support Network Inspired by Clones of Your Loved and Not-So-Loved Ones

After more than a year of clinical trials, BTwin pioneers new era of accessible emotional wellness powered by mind simulation technology from WakenAI Labs

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WakenAI, a trailblazing AI laboratory, today released BTwin AI Friends, an emotional wellness app empowering users to create custom AI companions for personalized emotional support, empathic advice and meaningful connections. BTwin is the only App able to access WhatsApp text history to clone chat relationships for users to gain closure, manage loss and support mental wellness.

Available in the US, UK, Canada, and selected countries starting today, users can download the app for free for iOS in the App Store to begin their individualized wellness journey with their private simulation of mental health experts, loved ones, and celebrities. BTwin AI Friends supports over 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Hindi, and Japanese.

"Through extensive trials, we identified an underserved demographic among women and, based on their feedback, designed BTwin as an entertainment wellness solution for their dating and daily life struggles," said Fernanda Beltran, BTwin Cofounder and Wellness Director, "We are transforming traditional therapy into an entertaining experience. Unlike social media, which merely captures attention, BTwin AI creates ergonomic companions that, through simulated friendship, are dedicated to our community's well-being".

BTwin AI Friends' unique features offer users a new dimension in managing daily wellness, including:

Sensitive Touch - The platform is designed to create meaningful interactions, helping users connect through emotions, focusing on discussions surrounding emotional well-being and personal growth, fostering a respectful and supportive environment.

Emotional AI - Experience unparalleled empathy with BTwin AI Friends' advanced AI technology, simulating cognitive and emotional reasoning with high fidelity, offering interactions that feel deeply human.

Personality Testing - Discover yourself with our advanced personality analysis. BTwin AI Friends offers a comprehensive personality test, delivering detailed insights in just a minute quickly leveraging text samples. Our AI provides a nuanced understanding of traits and profiles like Enneagram and MBTI.

"BTwin AI Friends' intuitive messaging interface combines the 24/7 offerings of therapeutic benefits with AI technology. We empower users to engage in authentic simulations with ex-lovers, virtual experts, and celebrities, deeply tailored for individual self-care and emotional growth, complementing their traditional therapy needs," continues Fernanda.

Discover your BTwin AI Friends today. Download the app for free on iOS in the App Store and create your own emotional support network.

About BTwin AI Friends

With BTwin AI Friends, wellness meets entertainment. Clone loved ones or admired figures to create AI companions, ask candid questions to your emotional partners, and explore your psychometric profile. Developed and led by visionary entrepreneur Hassan Uriostegui and holistic wellness expert Fernanda Beltrán, BTwin AI Friends combines technical innovation with deep empathy to revolutionize mental health support. Learn more about yourself and practice real-life scenarios in a safe, engaging environment, making mental wellness both supportive and entertaining.

Find BTwin Friends on Instagram, X, TikTok, at https://btwinai.com and on iOS in the App Store.

About WakenAI

WakenAI is committed to enhancing human values and mental wellness with innovative AI technology. Our mission is to provide healthier alternatives to social media by offering therapeutic AI interactions that foster empathy, emotional growth, and deep human connection. We pioneer entertainment and wellness solutions that improve society while providing a familiar and engaging experience. Discover a new paradigm of AI-human connection at WakenAI.

