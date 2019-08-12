Wal-Mart and Costco were present at the Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's "Back to School" program

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SALUD al dia magazine helped with the needs of the Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC).

Although the annual "Back to School Drive" event organized and promoted under the supervision of Ana Calderon, Executive Director of the CDTC, begins in the month of July each year, it is never too late to be present with some donations. This is why SALUD al dia magazine contacted Wal-Mart and Costco about the needs of approximately 800 children who benefit from this back to school program.

Pamela Serrano, Marketing Director of Costco Wholesale, and Gloria Diaz, National Sales Manager of Wal-Mart Stores USA LTD; are people of a high social commitment in addition to being recognized and appreciated in the communities where they operate. Having been informed about the requirement of Backpacks for CDTC's children, they not only donated them but also included school supplies to ensure a better school performance of the beneficiaries.

Hereby, SALUD al dia magazine expresses its deepest thanks to Pamela and Gloria, as well as Costco and Wal-Mart for always being willing to collaborate with their communities. In the same way, we feel highly gratified for having had the opportunity to collaborate with Ana Calderon, CDTC and their annual back to school program.

Ana Calderon is the Executive Director of CDTC, which was established in 1983 as the follow-up program of the state's Regional Perinatal Intensive Care Center system, the Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) has grown to be one of the largest children's agencies in south Florida, serving over 11,000 children and youth annually. The Center's focus has always been to provide medical care, case management, social services and other types of intervention to children and adolescents with chronic illnesses and development disabilities and to provide support and education to their families.

Ana E. Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D. is the Executive Director at Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She received her Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology in 1990 from the University of Virginia. While at the University, she was the recipient of the National Science Foundation Minority Fellowship.

About SALUD al día magazine : this is a fully SPANISH life style health magazine that offers hard-hitting, current and authoritative medical news with individual perspectives for our Hispanic readership, written by medical doctors and health professionals.

