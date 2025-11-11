Walbridge Earns 2024 Supplier of the Year from Ford, GM and Stellantis

Triple Honors Reflect a Commitment to Operational Excellence, Safety and Innovation

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2025 -- Walbridge, a leading full-service construction company, has been named a 2024 Supplier of the Year by Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis – making it the only construction company recognized by all three automakers this year.

Walbridge earned the following awards:

In May, Ford honored Walbridge for outstanding performance in the Industrial Equipment and Construction and Community Impact category.

GM presented Walbridge with a Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award in April – the company was one of only four suppliers to receive both awards. GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes execution across safety, innovation and resilience as well as a supplier's alignment with GM's core values and goals. Overdrive awardees are among a select few suppliers who consistently exceed expectations and demonstrate ingenuity and resilience.

At a ceremony in October, Stellantis presented Walbridge with the Best Supplier Award in the North America category for operational excellence and exceptional performance.

"We are truly honored to earn this level of recognition from three of our foundational automotive customers," said Walbridge CEO Mike Haller. "These awards highlight the power of team collaboration and the trusting partnership we've built with Ford, GM and Stellantis."

Walbridge was one of 26 suppliers to receive a Supplier of the Year award from Ford. This year marks the seventh consecutive year Walbridge earned a Supplier of the Year award from GM, and the first time Walbridge achieved a Best Supplier Award in North America from Stellantis.

"The Walbridge team approaches every project with a customer-first mindset, a commitment to safety and innovation, and a spirit of excellence that drives us to exceed customers' expectations," added Haller. "These values have enabled us to build long-standing relationships with Ford, GM and Stellantis that date back to the early 1900s and to deliver world-class facilities that meet the demands of an evolving automotive industry."

Earning Supplier of the Year honors from Ford, GM and Stellantis in the same year is a remarkable accomplishment. The triple recognition reinforces Walbridge's commitment to build environments that advance the industries they serve and strengthen communities. By combining deep technical expertise with a partnership-driven approach, Walbridge continues to set the standard for construction quality and performance across North America.

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit www.walbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

