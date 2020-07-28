Walbro Introduces IDEAL Hand Hygiene Solutions

TUCSON, Ariz., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walbro, LLC announced today the launch of IDEAL Hand Hygiene Solutions, a brand of hand sanitizer and large capacity dispensers that make it easy to provide safe, cost-effective hand sanitization in high-traffic areas. Initial products include IDEAL Hand Sanitizer as well as large-capacity EZ Touch and Touchless dispensers.

Hand Sanitizer in convenient one gallon refills for easy handling

"As an essential business in our industry, we wanted to leverage our extensive expertise in fluid storage and delivery to help employees and customers confidently return to a safe work environment," says Jeff Sensmeier, Walbro's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "We quickly realized that a lot of organizations were facing the same challenges in finding good quality hand sanitizer and dispensing stations that can handle high-traffic volumes without constant monitoring and refilling."

Ron Lintz, Sales Director for Walbro Custom Products, adds, "Walbro has a great reputation for innovative, quality products that meet the highest standards in safety and performance at an affordable cost. Our IDEAL Hand Hygiene products build upon that reputation by providing a highly effective, FDA-recognized hand sanitizer that is non-toxic and non-flammable at a savings of up to 70% compared to leading alternatives."

IDEAL Hand Sanitizer and the first two models of high capacity dispensers are available for delivery today. More information on IDEAL Hand Hygiene solutions is available at https://ideal.walbro.com.

About Walbro:

Walbro is a global market leader in supplying engine management, fuel systems and specialty products for the lawn and garden, recreational and marine, outdoor power equipment, and two-wheel small engine markets. Walbro is a global organization with manufacturing and engineering facilities in China, Japan, Mexico, Thailand and the United States, and corporate headquarters in Tucson, Arizona. Additional information regarding Walbro is available at www.walbro.com.

For more information, please contact Ron Lintz, Director of Custom Product Sales, Walbro, LLC [email protected]

ideal-hand-sanitizer.jpg

IDEAL Hand Sanitizer

high-capacity-ez-touch-dispenser.jpg

High Capacity EZ Touch dispenser

5 Gallon EZ Touch dispenser provides over 15,000 dispersions to eliminate the need for constant refilling. Touchless model also available.

SOURCE Walbro, LLC