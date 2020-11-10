Walch Education Announces One-Click Google Classroom Integration for its Online Curriculums

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walch Education, a developer and publisher of online education solutions and standards-based content and curriculums, today announced one-click integration between its Curriculum Engine product and Google Classroom.

Curriculum Engine, Walch's flagship product, is a turnkey platform for teaching in the classroom and remotely that combines ready-to-use print and digital resources, curriculums aligned to state standards, intelligent tools for tailoring and building educational resources, and a simple interface that supports distance learning.

Curriculum Engine's one-click integration with Google Classroom also allows educators to save a valuable and limited resource-time.

According to a recent article in Forbes, most teachers cited Google Drive and Google Classroom when asked what tools they were using for learning management systems or video sharing. Walch's new one-click integration feature makes it easier for educators to deliver Curriculum Engine's educational content to their high school math students via Google Classroom, according to Al Noyes, Walch Education's president.

"School districts and educators appreciate how the Curriculum Engine gives them control over their lessons and helps them personalize resources," said Noyes. "They're often challenged with managing a myriad of applications and platforms to fill in the gaps of off-the-shelf resources and deliver effective lessons. For educators using Google Classroom, the addition of one-click integration simplifies the management and delivery of Walch's resources and assignments in a platform that's easy for students to use."

"In working with school districts, we recognized that the ability to deploy Walch's resources seamlessly on Google Classroom would not only save teachers time but also streamline their work with their digital course materials by providing a single point of access," O'Connor said.

