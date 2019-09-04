Walch Mathematics' Curriculum Engine Platform Chosen as Finalist, Best Lesson Planning App, in 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards Program

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walch Mathematics announced today that its Curriculum Engine™ platform was chosen as a finalist in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards.

This is the third year of the Tech Edvocate Awards, which recognize outstanding edtech products that are focused on advocating for students by catering to identified classroom and learning needs. Winners and finalists were selected by a panel of educators and K–12 parents who reviewed the submissions and judged the products and services based on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development or advocacy of edtech.

"We're honored to be named a finalist in this year's Tech Edvocate Awards, behind NearPod, the ultimate winner," said Walch President, Al Noyes. "NearPod has developed a beautiful product over the past seven years, and like us, uses technology to empower teachers. Our Curriculum Engine, which launched this year, focuses on helping district leaders edit and author both lessons and entire courses, and enables precise targeting of instruction within the context of a school district's standards. It's a great tool for capacity building, sharing of best practices instruction, and facilitating the work of professional learning communities."

Walch Mathematics' Curriculum Engine gives district leaders and teachers tools to easily edit existing core and supplemental resources while also giving them the ability to design and publish new, completely tailored, high-quality print and online high school math courses in a flash.

Educators can create their own resources by using the Curriculum Engine's course builder and database to find and assemble relevant learning objects. The course builder is comprised of four easy steps. Once the user specifies high-level course parameters, selects learning targets, and specifies the structure of their lessons, the Curriculum Engine instantaneously assembles a course, which can then be reviewed, edited, and published.

The ever-growing database contains more than 10,000 curated, ready-to-use components, from open educational resources to Walch's proprietary resources and resources the district identifies and adds to the database. Districts can also assemble and use online worksheets and assessments from the Curriculum Engine's bank of thousands of technology-enhanced items. Importantly, the Curriculum Engine unpacks a district's standards so that curriculum leaders or teachers can precisely identify the content they need and then assemble it in the way that best meets their instructional objectives.

The platform also comes with complete, ready-to-use high school math courses that district subscribers can own outright. The course curriculum, which is available online or in print, can be used in a variety of learning environments, including traditional, blended, 1:1, and flipped classrooms. Districts can choose to use the ready-made math courses as is, or they can edit course sequences, lesson structures, and even day-by-day content to meet their needs.

The Curriculum Engine works with leading learning management and student information systems, or it can be used on a standalone basis. The platform embraces modern technologies and makes use of IMS Global's open standards for interoperability.

Currently, the Curriculum Engine focuses on high school math. Middle school math will be added in early 2020. For more information, please call 207-772-2846 or e-mail walch@walch.com.

About Walch Mathematics

Walch is a leading developer and publisher of tailored math curriculum. Adapted to fit the needs of each state and district partner, Walch's proven solutions give teachers everything they need to extend and enhance student learning. The company's new Curriculum Engine is leading the way in the new category of "curriculum as a service" offerings, helping teachers teach more effectively so that students can succeed.

