Walcott Reports 504 g/t Silver, 0.22% Copper, 6.44% Lead and 9.57% Zinc, adjacent to the Historic Burra Silver Mine at Tyr Silver Zinc Project in New South Wales, Australia

504g/t Silver, 0.22% Cu, 6.44% Pb and 9.57% Zn – mine dump grab sample

389g/t Silver, 0.63% Cu, 2.64% Pb and 10.95% Zn – mine dump grab sample

355g/t Silver, 0.04% Cu, 1.70% Pb and 0.14% Zn – mine dump grab sample

43g/t Silver, 0.04%Cu, 1.22% Pb and 12.45% Zn -Burra mine adit

David Thornley-Hall, Director and CEO, states, "Our December 2020 program confirms encouraging silver mineralization across historic silver occurrences at our Tyr Silver Zinc project. We are pleased to see compelling high-grade values from both the historic Burra and Torny mine sites."

Technical and Environmental Background

The TSZP consists of over 300 square kilometres including two historic silver mines that were last operational between 1920 and 1935. The tenement was granted on the 29th of March 2018, for a period of 6 years. The project is located approximately 20kms southwest of the town of Tenterfield and is accessible via paved road.

Walcott has engaged Xplore Resources, geological consultants, of North Lakes, Queensland Australia to conduct the field program including stakeholder communications, review and verification of previously reported geological data.

Qualified Person

Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Figure 1: Plan location of the TSZP showing historic silver occurrences and location of historic Torny and Burra silver mines.

Figure 2: Sample results in and around the Historic Torny and Burra Silver Mines

Number Ag Cu Zn Pb Au Sample g/t ppm ppm ppm g/t TRY001 0.2 19 65 29 0.01 TRY002 0.2 16 131 4 0.00 TRY003 0.2 9 16 16 0.00 TRY004 0.2 4 17 10 0.00 TRY005 0.2 34 11 13 0.00 TRY006 0.2 14 12 5 0.00 TRY007 0.7 314 15 8 0.00 TRY008 0.5 22 517 256 0.00 TRY009 0.8 26 134 477 0.00 TRY010 0.3 12 272 36 0.00 TRY011 2.4 35 17 242 0.00 TRY012 3.1 398 923 947 <0.001 TRY013 0.5 34 128 86 0.01 TRY014 16.6 305 3210 12600 0.00 TRY015 1.3 23 315 341 0.00 TRY016 0.8 17 86 357 0.00 TRY017 0.8 15 276 248 0.00 TRY018 0.8 19 75 274 0.01 TRY019 1.6 35 192 146 0.00 TRY020 0.2 26 119 17 0.00 TRY021 8.4 2320 991 1490 0.00 TRY022 1.8 1300 297 224 0.00 TRY023









TRY024 13.6 645 15400 89 0.00 TRY025 0.4 28 3250 69 0.00 TRY026 242.0 867 8410 1980 0.01 TRY027 389.0 6320 109500 26400 0.04 TRY028 35.6 1950 83500 296 0.03 TRY029 11.5 617 2080 834 0.00 TRY030 114.0 1380 5200 11500 0.01 TRY031 43.3 381 124500 12150 0.00 TRY032 33.1 467 7320 9270 0.00 TRY033 9.2 31 2680 2120 0.00 TRY034 8.7 18 36 61 0.24 TRY035 0.5 84 130 44 0.01 TRY036 0.2 13 18 14 0.00 TRY037 0.2 3 9 7 0.00 TRY038 0.2 9 10 14 0.00 TRY039 10.2 409 136 171 0.01 TRY040 7.3 190 188 34 0.00 TRY041 0.3 81 325 19 0.00 TRY042 1.7 101 422 54 0.00 TRY043 116.0 263 478 30400 0.10 TRY044 61.6 1230 23700 3370 0.09 TRY045 504.0 2240 95700 64400 0.03 TRY046 109.0 246 2330 8340 0.13 TRY047 95.5 428 77600 9890 0.07 TRY048 20.9 95 1050 11400 0.00 TRY049 23.4 391 2050 6800 0.01 TRY050 4.1 22 174 1120 0.00 TRY051 28.7 558 3500 3810 0.00 TRY052 355.0 352 1400 16950 0.03 TRY053 25.7 25 156 641 0.00 TRY054 22.5 2410 29 192 0.12 TRY055 3.6 23 82 144 0.03 TRY056 0.5 105 1210 1820 0.00

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper- gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition, the Company has acquired 60% of two silver assets in Australia - the Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales and Century South Silver-Zinc Project in north-west Queensland.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.

SOURCE Walcott Resources Ltd.

