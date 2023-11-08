Walden Family Services Receives Award of $4.375 Million in Homekey Program Funds to Provide Housing for Transitional Age Youth

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Family Services, a leading organization dedicated to the well-being of children and families, has been granted a conditional award of $4,375,000 in Homekey Program funds by the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the City of Riverside. This significant allocation aims to address the housing needs of transitional age youth, aged 18-21, including foster and former foster youth who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

"Homekey continues to demonstrate that we can build quickly, and at a fraction of the usual cost, to deliver much-needed affordable homes for Californians struggling to find a place to live," said Governor Newsom. "There's still more work ahead, but the state is taking proactive measures, from implementing accountability standards to offering incentives, to confront this housing crisis head on."

As the sole Homekey Project recipient awarded in Riverside, Walden Family Services has outlined plans to utilize the awarded funds to purchase single-family homes throughout the City of Riverside. These homes will feature Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units, providing shared housing for multiple transitional-aged clients (18-21 years old) with Walden also providing essential support services including case management, education assistance, and job and life skills training, with the goal of fostering self-sufficiency among the youth in the program.

Teresa Stivers, CEO of Walden Family Services, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the award. "This momentous opportunity is a testament to the Homekey Program's commitment to supporting our mission of providing stable and supportive environments for transitional age youth," says Stivers. "The generous funding from the HCD will enable us to extend our reach and implement transformative housing solutions, empowering these young individuals on their path to self-sufficiency. We are thrilled about the positive impact this project will make on the lives of the youth we serve and the broader community."

Walden Family Services, a nonprofit organization established in 1976, focuses on providing critical support to foster and adoptive families across Southern California. Through diverse programs and initiatives, Walden aims to create stable, nurturing environments that enable children and young adults in need to thrive and realize their full potential.

SOURCE Walden Family Services