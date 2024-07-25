Walden Family Services Welcomes Kellye Buchanan as New Director of Philanthropy

Accomplished Fundraising Professional to Drive Philanthropic Efforts

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Family Services, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children, youth, and families through foster care, and adoption services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kellye Buchanan as the new Director of Philanthropy. Kellye will succeed Kathryn Stephens, who is retiring after many years of dedicated service.

Kellye Buchanan Headshot

As an experienced and driven development professional with over 28 years in fundraising, Kellye Buchanan brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for championing social causes. Buchanan has a proven track record in various facets of fundraising, including grant writing, marketing, direct mail appeals, and the coordination of special events. Her extensive background positions her to effectively further the mission of Walden Family Services.

"Kellye is an enthusiastic and self-motivated professional who has consistently demonstrated her ability to empower individuals and drive nonprofit fundraising success," said Teresa Stivers, CEO of Walden Family Services. "Her experience and dedication to social causes make her the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that Kellye will build on Kathryn Stephens' legacy and lead our philanthropic initiatives to new heights."

Kellye Buchanan officially began her role on July 8th succeeding Kathryn Stephens, who has been an invaluable part of the Walden Family Services team. Buchanan's appointment is expected to bring new perspectives and strategies to the organization's fundraising and donor engagement efforts.

Walden Family Services, a nonprofit organization established in 1976, focuses on providing critical support to foster and adoptive children and families across Southern California. Through diverse programs and initiatives, Walden aims to create stable, nurturing environments that enable children in need to thrive and realize their full potential.

For more information about Walden Family Services, please visit: https://waldenfamily.org

