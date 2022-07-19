Walden Farms® Announces Rebrand with Focus on Natural Flavors, Debuts Non-GMO Project Verified Salad Dressings

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Farms® , makers of specialty condiments and food enhancers with unmatched attributes – zero calories, zero net carbs, zero sugar, zero fat – is entering the natural food channel for the first time with the launch of a full rebrand and improved formulation across all of their product segments, including salad dressings, coffee creamers, syrups, condiments, dips, spreads and sauces.

Following the debut of their reformulated salad dressings in May of 2021, Walden Farms has upgraded their entire product portfolio to match the new-and-improved look and taste of their dressings. Now, all Walden Farms products are formulated with real vegetables, fruit fiber, and natural flavors, removing all artificial sweeteners, flavors and dyes.

Validated by consumer research, Walden Farms' fully reformulated line has improved taste while boasting the same health attributes that Walden Farms consumers have known and loved for over fifty years. The new packaging design increases appetite appeal while highlighting its unmatched attributes of zero calorie, zero net carbs, zero sugar and zero fat nutritional claims. Walden Farms products are keto friendly, and most are vegan, dairy-free and cholesterol-free.

"As consumers demand more ingredient transparency and cleaner products overall, we want to ensure that Walden Farms products continue to deliver on meeting consumer needs. Now made with improved ingredients and tasting even better than before, consumers can confidently purchase any of Walden Farms offerings without compromising on their individual health goals," said Darcy Zbinovec, president and CEO of PANOS brands .

In conjunction with the full line reformulation, Walden Farms is also proudly announcing the verification of its top-selling dressings as Non-GMO Project Verified, including Honey Dijon , Raspberry Vinaigrette , Thousand Island , Ranch and Chipotle Ranch . Additional SKUs are currently under the verification process and will be available later this year.

"With all the steps we've taken to improve the formulation and quality of our products, crafting Non-GMO dressings was the natural next step for Walden Farms," said Deborah Sidney, senior brand manager for Walden Farms . "For the first time, consumers seeking out Non-GMO products now have the opportunity to experience the delicious taste and unmatched attributes of our top selling salad dressings."

Walden Farms is available at grocery retailers nationwide and online at waldenfarms.com . To keep up with the brand and their latest offerings, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @waldenfarms_usaofficial .

About Walden Farms:

Since 1972 Walden Farms has been the leader and pioneer in bringing delicious tasting zero calorie and zero fat salad dressings to healthy eaters. Walden Farms expanded its calorie free platform into other categories including syrups, coffee creamers, condiments, spreads, dips, and sauces. For over 50 years, Walden Farms has been offering a full line of specialty condiments and food enhancers with zero calories, zero net carbs, zero sugar, zero fat and unmatched attributes versus other competitors in the marketplace. Today, the company continues to evolve to meet the demands of the growing consumer base who demand more transparency and clean products and still choose low calorie and low carb products.

About PANOS Brands:

Enhancing home cooking with unique and delicious flavors is our passion whether building an authentic Asian meal, deepening a stew with our cooking pastes or topping salads with a bold burst of flavor, PANOS is built on brands that are Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty. Our products allow exploration of new flavors and cuisines while providing healthy options for meal preparation.

Included in its portfolio are Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses, KA-ME, a comprehensive line of authentic Asian food products, Walden Farms calorie-free specialties, Sesmark wholesome crackers, MI-DEL cookies, and Gluten Free pie crusts, and Amore Italian cooking pastes, and ready-to-eat pouched vegetables. For more information, please visit https://www.panosbrands.com .

