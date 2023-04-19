Walden Local Meat Co. and B.GOOD Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Locally Sourced, 100% Grass Fed Beef Burgers in B.GOOD Restaurants

Both Massachusetts-Based, Mission-Driven Food Brands are Dedicated to Serving Their Communities Through Local, Nutritious and Sustainable Foods

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Local Meat Co. , a direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers local, sustainably raised and sourced meat, seafood and dairy to members' doorsteps across the Northeast, and B.GOOD , an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving wholesome food with an emphasis on sourcing locally, have announced that Walden Local Meat Co. will be the provider of ground beef for B.GOOD's hand-crafted burger patties starting today. This partnership further solidifies both brands' mission to grow local, New England communities and economies while providing people with nutritious, sustainable foods. The partnership marks the first time that Walden Local will provide their beef to a restaurant at this scale and is one of the widest-ranging partnerships with truly local meat in the region.

"At Walden Local, we're committed to growing local economies, and creating healthier, more responsible food options for our communities," said Nancy Pak, CEO of Walden Local Meat Co. "We were thrilled to find a partner in B.GOOD that is equally as values-driven and committed to our local agriculture. We're looking forward to expanding the reach of this quality food and serving the B.GOOD customers throughout New England."

"We were initially drawn to Walden Local because of its loyal ties to local farmers and focus on sustainable foods, both of which are incredibly important to B.GOOD," said Chris Freeman, CEO of B.GOOD. "As we launch this partnership, we're thrilled to not only be offering local, environmentally-friendly meat but also unbelievably delicious burgers that we know our customers will enjoy to the last bite."

To kick-off the partnership, Walden Local and B.GOOD will each donate a burger to The Greater Boston Food Bank for every burger sold across B.GOOD locations on April 22 and 23, 2023.

Walden Local Meat Co., a Certified B Corp, works with nearly 75 highly-principled Northeast farms to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed and finished beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood. B.GOOD's farm-to-table ethos prioritizes the quality and taste of the food while also protecting the environments within which it's grown and raised.

For more information about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com . For more information about B.GOOD, visit bgood.com .

ABOUT WALDEN LOCAL MEAT CO.

Walden Local Meat Co. is a community-based, direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers high quality meat to members' doorsteps from farms across the Northeast. The certified B corporation works with principled, local farmers to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood, growing local economies, and creating healthier, more responsible options for the communities it serves. To learn more about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com .

ABOUT B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is a local, New England fast casual restaurant chain that provides an innovative, sustainably-grown take on the foods you love. With 13 locations across New England, B.GOOD serves a hand-crafted menu including grass-fed burgers, seasonal salads, grain bowls, signature sandwiches, smoothies and milkshakes, all while prioritizing the local communities it serves. Visit bgood.com for more information.

